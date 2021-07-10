1h ago

add bookmark

Dane Coles bags four as All Blacks late surge downs Fiji

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Will Jordan of the All Blacks dives over to score a try. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)
Will Jordan of the All Blacks dives over to score a try. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

A rattled All Blacks struggled to put away an under-prepared Fiji in Dunedin on Saturday but four tries by Dane Coles in the second half resulted in a flattering 57-23 scoreline.

In a match the All Blacks were expected to run away with, it was not the performance they wanted and it needed an explosive closing 30 minutes to ensure there would not be a boilover.

Ten minutes into the second half they were hanging on at 26-16.

The All Blacks were fresh from the Super Rugby season and a warm-up match against Tonga, while the Fiji squad flew in from around the world and only emerged this week from their 14 days quarantine after arriving in New Zealand.

While the Fijians had little match practice, they took a physical approach to the game that rocked the All Blacks.

Following their 102-0 victory over Tonga last week, the All Blacks made wholesale changes and arguably fielded a stronger side.

But it was the Fijians, with their bruising, head-on approach who started strongest and were on the board in the fifth minute with a Ben Volavola penalty.

When the Barrett brothers replied with a Jordie try converted by Beauden, Volavola closed the gap to 7-6 with a second penalty.

The All Blacks felt they had opened up a buffer with back-to-back tries by David Havili to lead 21-6 midway through the first half, but then found themselves marched back in a lineout drive from Fiji that produced a try for Albert Tuisue.

A George Bridge try early in the second half put the All Blacks ahead 26-11 but Fiji were continuing to win the forward battle and were not going to give up.

Mesulame Kunavula crashed over to close the gap to 26-16, and when Dane Coles scored the first of his tries, the Fiji forwards stormed back on attack and won a penalty try from a desperately defending All Blacks.

But from there, the All Blacks shut down the game with three more tries to Coles and one to Will Jordan.

Result of the Test match between New Zealand and Fiji in Dunedin on Saturday:

New Zealand 57 Fiji 23

H-t: 21-11

Scorers

New Zealand: Tries - Jordie Barrett, David Havili (2), George Bridge, Dane Coles (4), Will Jordan.

Conversions - Beauden Barrett (6)

Fiji: Tries - Albert Tuisue, Mesulame Kunavula, penalty try.

Penalties - Ben Volavola (2)

Teams (15-1)

New Zealand: Jordie Barrett; Sevu Reece, Rieko Ioane, David Havili, George Bridge; Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith (capt); Hoskins Sotutu, Ethan Blackadder, Shannon Frizell; Brodie Retallick, Patrick Tuipulotu; Nepo Laulala, Codie Taylor, George Bower.

Replacements: Dane Coles, Ethan de Groot, Tyrel Lomax, Sam Whitelock, Luke Jacobson, Finlay Christie, Damian McKenzie, Will Jordan.

Coach: Ian Foster (NZL)

Fiji: Kini Murimurivalu; Eroni Sau, Waisea Nayacalevu, Levani Botia (capt), Nemani Nadolo; Ben Volavola, Simione Kuruvoli; Albert Tuisue, Mesulame Kunavula, Johnny Dyer; Leone Nakarawa, Temo Mayanavanua; Mesake Doge, Samuel Matavesi, Peni Ravai.

Replacements: Peni Narisia, Haereiti Hetet, Lee Roy Atalifo, Tevita Ratuva, Peceli Yato, Setareki Tuicuvu, Eneriko Buliruarua, Manasa Mataele.

Coach: Vern Cotter (NZL)

Referee: Paul Williams (NZL)

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
all blacksdane colesrugby
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
40% - 15792 votes
Cricket
12% - 4852 votes
Football
18% - 7281 votes
Athletics
3% - 1053 votes
Boxing
1% - 396 votes
Cycling
2% - 967 votes
Golf
5% - 1987 votes
Motorsport
9% - 3450 votes
Tennis
4% - 1438 votes
Water sports
1% - 366 votes
American sports
1% - 491 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 1316 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Tokyo Olympics
Ronnie Baker pips Akani Simbine in Monaco 100m, Ruswahl Samaai leaps to 5th

09 Jul

Ronnie Baker pips Akani Simbine in Monaco 100m, Ruswahl Samaai leaps to 5th
Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed

08 Jul

Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed
Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan

06 Jul

Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan
'Confident' Simbine peaking at the right time after breaking African 100m record

08 Jul

'Confident' Simbine peaking at the right time after breaking African 100m record
Japan to announce coronavirus emergency throughout Olympics

08 Jul

Japan to announce coronavirus emergency throughout Olympics
Brighton block Bafana star Percy Tau's Tokyo Olympic dream

07 Jul

Brighton block Bafana star Percy Tau's Tokyo Olympic dream
Wayde van Niekerk feels 'discomfort' after pulling out of race in Hungary

07 Jul 2021

Wayde van Niekerk feels 'discomfort' after pulling out of race in Hungary
SA cycling team a 'dark horse' at Tokyo Olympics, says new star Dlamini

07 Jul

SA cycling team a 'dark horse' at Tokyo Olympics, says new star Dlamini
Blitzbok Justin Geduld in line for second Olympic medal

06 Jul

Blitzbok Justin Geduld in line for second Olympic medal
Akani Simbine breaks SA and African 100m record in Hungary

06 Jul

Akani Simbine breaks SA and African 100m record in Hungary
Soyizwapi to lead SA Sevens at Tokyo Olympics as Sascoc names final squad

06 Jul

Soyizwapi to lead SA Sevens at Tokyo Olympics as Sascoc names final squad
34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics

03 Jul

34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics
Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test

02 Jul

Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test
Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA...

02 Jul

Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA football
SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics

02 Jul 2021

SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics
Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier

01 Jul

Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier
Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics

30 Jun

Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics
EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my...

30 Jun 2021

EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my country backs me'
Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics

28 Jun

Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics
Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials

28 Jun

Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21182.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo