Dane Coles bags four as All Blacks late surge downs Fiji

A rattled All Blacks struggled to put away an under-prepared Fiji in Dunedin on Saturday but four tries by Dane Coles in the second half resulted in a flattering 57-23 scoreline.

In a match the All Blacks were expected to run away with, it was not the performance they wanted and it needed an explosive closing 30 minutes to ensure there would not be a boilover.

Ten minutes into the second half they were hanging on at 26-16.

The All Blacks were fresh from the Super Rugby season and a warm-up match against Tonga, while the Fiji squad flew in from around the world and only emerged this week from their 14 days quarantine after arriving in New Zealand.

While the Fijians had little match practice, they took a physical approach to the game that rocked the All Blacks.

Following their 102-0 victory over Tonga last week, the All Blacks made wholesale changes and arguably fielded a stronger side.

But it was the Fijians, with their bruising, head-on approach who started strongest and were on the board in the fifth minute with a Ben Volavola penalty.

When the Barrett brothers replied with a Jordie try converted by Beauden, Volavola closed the gap to 7-6 with a second penalty.

The All Blacks felt they had opened up a buffer with back-to-back tries by David Havili to lead 21-6 midway through the first half, but then found themselves marched back in a lineout drive from Fiji that produced a try for Albert Tuisue.

A George Bridge try early in the second half put the All Blacks ahead 26-11 but Fiji were continuing to win the forward battle and were not going to give up.

Mesulame Kunavula crashed over to close the gap to 26-16, and when Dane Coles scored the first of his tries, the Fiji forwards stormed back on attack and won a penalty try from a desperately defending All Blacks.

But from there, the All Blacks shut down the game with three more tries to Coles and one to Will Jordan.

Result of the Test match between New Zealand and Fiji in Dunedin on Saturday:

New Zealand 57 Fiji 23

H-t: 21-11

Scorers

New Zealand: Tries - Jordie Barrett, David Havili (2), George Bridge, Dane Coles (4), Will Jordan.

Conversions - Beauden Barrett (6)

Fiji: Tries - Albert Tuisue, Mesulame Kunavula, penalty try.

Penalties - Ben Volavola (2)

Teams (15-1)

New Zealand: Jordie Barrett; Sevu Reece, Rieko Ioane, David Havili, George Bridge; Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith (capt); Hoskins Sotutu, Ethan Blackadder, Shannon Frizell; Brodie Retallick, Patrick Tuipulotu; Nepo Laulala, Codie Taylor, George Bower.

Replacements: Dane Coles, Ethan de Groot, Tyrel Lomax, Sam Whitelock, Luke Jacobson, Finlay Christie, Damian McKenzie, Will Jordan.

Coach: Ian Foster (NZL)

Fiji: Kini Murimurivalu; Eroni Sau, Waisea Nayacalevu, Levani Botia (capt), Nemani Nadolo; Ben Volavola, Simione Kuruvoli; Albert Tuisue, Mesulame Kunavula, Johnny Dyer; Leone Nakarawa, Temo Mayanavanua; Mesake Doge, Samuel Matavesi, Peni Ravai.

Replacements: Peni Narisia, Haereiti Hetet, Lee Roy Atalifo, Tevita Ratuva, Peceli Yato, Setareki Tuicuvu, Eneriko Buliruarua, Manasa Mataele.

Coach: Vern Cotter (NZL)

Referee: Paul Williams (NZL)