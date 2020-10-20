1h ago

David Campese forced to eat humble pie after Kiwi fans 'give him hell'

David Campese. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

Outspoken Wallaby legend David Campese has been forced to eat humble pie following the All Blacks' comprehensive 27-7 Bledisloe Cup triumph over Australia last weekend.

The 57-year-old, who scored an incredible 63 tries in just 101 Tests, made waves last week after suggesting that the Kiwis had "lost their aura" following a 16-16 draw in the first match of the series.

He also labelled them as "arrogant" in their stance on Super Rugby.

Quick to pounce, New Zealand fans "gave me hell over the weekend" and Campese had to backtrack on his comments.

"Yes I'm eating humble pie. I would just like to congratulate the All Blacks again," he said in a video on his Instagram account.

"Another great victory. It’s always good to gee people up before a game. Unfortunately, the Wallabies didn’t come through. I think the game just demonstrated when the All Blacks are under pressure they play very well.

"A great team effort and also what was important was that they were hungry. The Wallabies just seemed to think that last week’s game was going to help them this week. A very young team. We just need some more leaders on the field and we’ve got to realise if we haven’t got the ball we can’t win."

Campese is, nonetheless, still optimistic about the Wallabies' new era under Dave Rennie and continues to preach patience and belief for the group.

And, just to show that he's not exactly walking around with a bruised ego, he noted that he'd "like to thank all those All Blacks supporters who gave me hell over the weekend. But that’s life. I can move on. I can handle it".

The Bledisloe Cup moves to Australia now for the final two matches of the series.

- Compiled by Sport24 Staff

