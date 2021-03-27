1h ago

add bookmark

De Beer boots Griquas to win over Pumas in ill-disciplined clash in Kimberley

Sport24 staff
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
KIMBERLEY, SOUTH AFRICA - MARCH 27: Michal Haznar of Griquas trying to go through the gap during the SA Rugby Preparation Series match between Griquas and Pumas (Photo by Frikkie Kapp/Gallo Images)
KIMBERLEY, SOUTH AFRICA - MARCH 27: Michal Haznar of Griquas trying to go through the gap during the SA Rugby Preparation Series match between Griquas and Pumas (Photo by Frikkie Kapp/Gallo Images)

Griquas have beaten the Pumas 23-22 in an ill-disciplined clash in Kimberley on Saturday. 

While they had much of the possession and spent long periods in the Pumas' half thanks to a strong wind at their backs, it took 26 minutes for Griquas to open the scoring through a Tinus de Beer penalty.

Griquas winger Daniel Kasende scored the first try of the match after the Pumas couldn't deal with an up and under.

Kasende collected a hack ahead by Cameron Lindsay to touchdown in the right-hand corner.

De Beer couldn't add the extra points but the home side now led 8-0 in the 36th minute. 

De Beer then added another penalty just before half-time to give Griquas an 11-0 lead at the break.

The second half saw the Pumas with the advantage of the wind and they finally got on the scoreboard after winger Etienne Taljaardt collected a kick-ahead from Eddie Fouche for an unconverted try to make the score 11-5 in the 42nd minute. 

Shortly after the Pumas took an 11-12 lead thanks to a converted try by hooker Simon Westraadt.

Things went from bad to worse for the home side as the Pumas were awarded a penalty try in the 56th minute to push their lead out to 11-19.

Griquas cut the Pumas lead to 14-19 in the 60th minute thanks to a De Beer penalty.

Another De Beer penalty in the 64th minute saw the home side move to within two points of the Pumas at 17-19.

With the ill-discipline of both teams a constant theme throughout the match, Fouche then extended the Pumas lead just two minutes later, pushing out the score to 17-22 with 14 minutes left on the clock. 

Another De Beer penalty made it 20-22 but the Pumas still held a crucial two point lead going into the final 10 minutes.

With just two minutes on the clock, the Pumas were pinged in their half and a De Beer penalty moved Griquas into a 23-22 lead.

But it wasn't over yet as a huge Pumas scrum just before the hooter resulted in a penalty and a chance for Fouche to clinch victory for the visitors.

The Pumas flyhalf saw his attempt go wide of the right-hand upright as Griquas came away victorious. 

Scorers:

Pumas

Tries: Etienne Taljaardt, Simon Westraadt, Penalty Try

Conversions: Eddie Fouche

Penalties: Eddie Fouche

Griquas

Tries: Daniel Kasende

Penalties: Tinus de Beer (6)

 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pumasgriquaspreparation seriesrugby
loading... Live
Stormers 24
Lions 0
View More
loading... Live
Dolphins 258/7
Titans 0
View More
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
41% - 12947 votes
Cricket
12% - 3863 votes
Football
19% - 5885 votes
Athletics
3% - 809 votes
Boxing
1% - 312 votes
Cycling
2% - 744 votes
Golf
5% - 1598 votes
Motorsport
8% - 2647 votes
Tennis
4% - 1109 votes
Water sports
1% - 291 votes
American sports
1% - 397 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 1059 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo