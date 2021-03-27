De Beer boots Griquas to win over Pumas in ill-disciplined clash in Kimberley

Griquas have beaten the Pumas 23-22 in an ill-disciplined clash in Kimberley on Saturday.

While they had much of the possession and spent long periods in the Pumas' half thanks to a strong wind at their backs, it took 26 minutes for Griquas to open the scoring through a Tinus de Beer penalty.

Griquas winger Daniel Kasende scored the first try of the match after the Pumas couldn't deal with an up and under.

Kasende collected a hack ahead by Cameron Lindsay to touchdown in the right-hand corner.

De Beer couldn't add the extra points but the home side now led 8-0 in the 36th minute.

De Beer then added another penalty just before half-time to give Griquas an 11-0 lead at the break.

The second half saw the Pumas with the advantage of the wind and they finally got on the scoreboard after winger Etienne Taljaardt collected a kick-ahead from Eddie Fouche for an unconverted try to make the score 11-5 in the 42nd minute.

Shortly after the Pumas took an 11-12 lead thanks to a converted try by hooker Simon Westraadt.

Things went from bad to worse for the home side as the Pumas were awarded a penalty try in the 56th minute to push their lead out to 11-19.

Griquas cut the Pumas lead to 14-19 in the 60th minute thanks to a De Beer penalty.

Another De Beer penalty in the 64th minute saw the home side move to within two points of the Pumas at 17-19.

With the ill-discipline of both teams a constant theme throughout the match, Fouche then extended the Pumas lead just two minutes later, pushing out the score to 17-22 with 14 minutes left on the clock.

Another De Beer penalty made it 20-22 but the Pumas still held a crucial two point lead going into the final 10 minutes.

With just two minutes on the clock, the Pumas were pinged in their half and a De Beer penalty moved Griquas into a 23-22 lead.

But it wasn't over yet as a huge Pumas scrum just before the hooter resulted in a penalty and a chance for Fouche to clinch victory for the visitors.

The Pumas flyhalf saw his attempt go wide of the right-hand upright as Griquas came away victorious.

Scorers:

Pumas

Tries: Etienne Taljaardt, Simon Westraadt, Penalty Try

Conversions: Eddie Fouche

Penalties: Eddie Fouche

Griquas

Tries: Daniel Kasende

Penalties: Tinus de Beer (6)

