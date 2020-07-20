1h ago

add bookmark

'Devastated' SuperSport family pays tribute to 'larger than life' Kaunda Ntunja

Kaunda Ntunja (SuperSport)
Kaunda Ntunja (SuperSport)

The SuperSport family, through its CEO Gideon Khobane, has mourned the passing of popular rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja

The tragic news of the 38-year-old's death was confirmed by the family on Monday. 

Ntunja was a pioneer of Xhosa rugby commentary in South Africa and was considered one of the most popular members of the collective SuperSport commentary team. 

Full SuperSport statement:

SuperSport sadly mourns the passing away of leading rugby commentator and presenter Kaunda Ntunja. Our deepest condolences to his family and friends.

A hulking rugby forward, with a personality to match his size, big-hearted Kaunda made friends wherever he went.

"The SuperSport family is devastated,” said Gideon Khobane, SuperSport chief executive.

"Kaunda was larger than life, a generous, warm-hearted man who cared deeply for the game he loved and the people within. He will be terribly missed by us all."

Apart from Kaunda’s rugby prowess, he had a creative bent which saw him enter the world of television production, where he was both successful and prominent.

He made a seamless transition to television presenting and was energised by the potential of isiXhosa commentary on SuperSport. He became famous for his unbridled enthusiasm and unique spin on commentary, something that endeared him to television watchers.

He had strident views on transformation and was in many ways a pioneer for black rugby, having become the first black captain of SA Schools while playing for Dale College 20 years ago.

At the time he was a robust, charismatic flanker who was feared throughout the Eastern Cape.  His charisma extended to him standing in front of a grandstand full of the opposition's support, pointing a finger at them and letting them know they were in for a long afternoon.

Sadly, injury meant that his career, which included junior rugby at the Sharks, and first-class rugby at the Cheetahs, Lions and Border, never quite took off.

Fortunately he was approached to do isiXhosa commentary while injured in 2009. He never looked back, proving to be an orator of unique skill. He won several national awards for broadcasting.

A creative type, having studied drama and theatre, he made his acting debut in the local drama Grassroots last year, playing a mentor to a young rugby player who moves from the Eastern Cape to Johannesburg on a scholarship.

- SuperSport media

Related Links
How to avoid doing a dirty on the Cheetahs
SA Rugby boss on Kaunda Ntunja: We will miss his voice and 'broad smile'
Kobus van Wyk to leave Hurricanes for Leicester
Read more on:
supersportkaunda ntunjarugby
loading... Live
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0
Crystal Palace 0
View More
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
45% - 4588 votes
Cricket
11% - 1146 votes
Football
18% - 1830 votes
Athletics
2% - 211 votes
Boxing
1% - 88 votes
Cycling
2% - 213 votes
Golf
5% - 507 votes
Motorsport
8% - 789 votes
Tennis
3% - 323 votes
Water sports
1% - 81 votes
American sports
1% - 84 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 266 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo