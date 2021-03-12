Duane Vermeulen honoured by peers as Players' Player of the Year

Springbok No 8 and Bulls captain Duane Vermeulen was honoured with the Players' Player of the Year and Forward of the Year awards during the annual Brightrock Players Choice Awards on Thursday evening.

The winners were decided by South Africa's professional rugby players in a voting process facilitated by MyPlayers, the South African professional rugby players' organisation.

A week ago, Vermeulen was named SA Rugby Player of the Year and this was the second time he was honoured with both awards, having also done so in 2014.

The Player of the Year and Players' Player of the Year awards have only been won by the same player in the same year on four occasions: Jean de Villiers (2008), Pieter-Steph du Toit (2019) and Vermeulen (2014 & 2020).

What?! In 2014, Duane Vermeulen was named @Springboks Player of the Year AND Players' Player of the Year. After the 2020 season, he does so again - becoming the first ever player to win both player awards in the same season, TWICE! @BrightRockZA Players' Choice Awards 2020. pic.twitter.com/FM51G3AhRS — MyPlayers (@MyPlayersRugby) March 11, 2021

"Duane Vermeulen had an amazing season, despite the barriers presented by the pandemic, and his two awards reflect this," Eugene Henning, CEO of MyPlayers, said in a statement.



"On behalf of MyPlayers, we would like to congratulate all the winners who contributed to the game and entertained us with the great rugby that they have played this past season. Rugby remains one of the most popular sports in our country, and we are fortunate to have a committed partner in BrightRock that makes it possible for the players to have this platform where they can recognise their peers.



"Many thanks to BrightRock and our MyPlayers team for the great work they have done over the last four years to produce these awards."



Other winners on the night included Sharks skipper Lukhanyo Am (Defender of the Year), Lions scrumhalf/fullback Morne van den Berg (Best off the Bench), Lions centre Wandisile Simelane (Backline Player of the Year) and Lions forward Vincent Tshituka (LoveChange Award for the most improved player).



Vermeulen pledged his total winnings of R10 000 to the Chris Burger Petro Jackson Players' Fund.



"Assisting those in need is something close to my heart, and I couldn’t think of a better way to assist those in need than donating my total winnings to the Chris Burger Petro Jackson Players’ Fund, which has been rugby’s caring hand for over 40 years," Vermeulen said.



"My donation is a small token of appreciation and an opportunity to thank the Players' Fund for the pivotal role they play, in caring for the South Africans who suffer life-changing injuries through rugby. Hopefully, my donation can make a change in one person’s life."

Award winners:

Players' Player of the Year: Duane Vermeulen

Forward of the Year: Duane Vermeulen

Defender of the Year: Lukhanyo Am



Best off the Bench: Morne van den Berg



Backline Player of the Year: Wandisile Simelane



LoveChange Award (for the most improved player): Vincent Tshituka