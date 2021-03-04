Duane Vermeulen named Player of the Year as Bulls dominate SA Rugby awards

Bulls captain Duane Vermeulen has been named SA Rugby Player of the Year for 2020.

It's the second time the burly Springbok No 8 has won this prestigious award in his career.

Vermeulen, who led the Bulls to the Super Rugby Unlocked and Currie Cup titles, was also named Super Rugby and Super Rugby Unlocked Player of the Year.

???? Ladies and gentlemen, your SA Rugby Player of the Year for 2020 is the one and only Duane Vermeulen, for the second time during his stellar career! #SARugbyAwards pic.twitter.com/31N7KmknFO — Springboks (@Springboks) March 4, 2021

Not surprisingly, the awards were dominated by champion team from Pretoria.

Jake White was named Coach the Year, while centre/wing Cornal Hendricks scooped the Currie Cup Player of the Year award.

Elsewhere, Blitzboks skipper Stedman Gans was named Sevens Player of the Year and Lions midfielder Wandisile Simelane the Young Player of the Year, while Jaco Peyper was named Referee of the Year.

"It was a very tough season but Duane was superb - not only on the field, where his performances were on par with the very high standard we’ve become accustomed to from him, but he also led the Bulls with aplomb as our teams had to navigate numerous new curve balls and challenges," SA Rugby president Mark Alexander said via a press statement.

"I would like to congratulate Jake and the Bulls on their season, as well as Wandisile, Cornal, Stedman and Jaco, but I also have to acknowledge all our teams and players who worked tirelessly under difficult circumstances to ensure that we saw some rugby on local soil in 2020.

"A lot of hard work went into making the season a reality and I would like to thank everyone who played a part in making it happen, especially our broadcast partner and sponsors, who stuck with us through tumultuous times.

"The pandemic has been disruptive to people from all walks of life and apart from the hard work done in training, first at home and later back at their team bases, it was heartening to see our players rolling up their sleeves and also helping fellow South Africans who are not as fortunate. We saw yet again that we are stronger, together."

The winners and finalists for 2020 are:

SA Rugby Player of the Year: Duane Vermeulen

Finalists: Curwin Bosch, Cornal Hendricks, Steven Kitshoff, Frans Steyn

SA Rugby Young Player of the Year: Wandisile Simelane

Finalists: Curwin Bosch, Stedman Gans, Ruan Nortje, Dylan Richardson

Springbok Sevens Player of the Year: Stedman Gans

Finalists: Angelo Davids, Selvyn Davids

Team of the Year: Bulls

Finalists: Cell C Sharks, Springbok Sevens

Coach of the Year: Jake White

Finalists: Sean Everitt, Neil Powell

Super Rugby and Unlocked Player of Year: Duane Vermeulen

Finalists: Frans Steyn, Marco van Staden

Currie Cup Player of the Year: Cornal Hendricks

Finalists: Marco van Staden, Duane Vermeulen

