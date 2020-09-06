Ebrahim Rasool confirmed as new chairperson of WPRFU

The Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU) confirmed the appointment of former Western Province Premier Ebrahim Rasool as chairperson of the Board of Directors.

Zelt Marais, president of the WPRFU, revealed the unanimous decision following a board meeting on Friday, 4 September.

"It is a deep honour and an exceptional challenge to accept this post," Rasool said in a statement released by the union.

"The Western Cape is undoubtedly the cradle of rugby in South Africa, and we must nurture rugby from grassroots - the clubs and the schools - to the professional - the Stormers and our Springboks.

"We must honour the whole history of rugby, from the very celebrated to those written out of rugby history.

"But we can only thrive if we deliver value to all who are involved in the game, from investors and sponsors to the players and the very loyal rugby public or the region.

"I look forward to working closely with president Zelt Marais to ensure the sustainability and excellence of rugby in this region."

Marais is confident Rasool will oversee an "exciting era" for the troubled union as his experience will come to good use in the months to come.

"We are looking forward to harnessing the experience and networks of Rasool to the benefit of WP Rugby, and we are confident his appointment will help usher in an exciting era for WP Rugby. He is a rugby man through and through," Marais said.

Rasool, 58, will commence his duties with immediate effect as he succeeds Johan van der Merwe as chairperson.

"I want to personally thank Johan van der Merwe for leading the Board through challenging times with aplomb, the commitment and dedication he brought to the job and, especially his leadership through this unprecedented crisis brought on by Covid-19. We look forward to continuing the work where he left off," Marais concluded.

