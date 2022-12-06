30m ago

add bookmark

Eddie Jones sacked as England coach

accreditation
AFP
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

England were left looking for a new head coach nine months out from next year's World Cup after the Rugby Football Union on Tuesday announced Eddie Jones had been sacked from the post.

Veteran Australian boss Jones has paid the price for presiding over England's worst year since 2008, the team losing six out of 12 Tests, with five wins and a draw.

He is the second head coach to be fired in 24 hours - Wayne Pivac being replaced as Wales boss by his predecessor Warren Gatland.

Jones was contracted to take the team through until the end of the 2023 World Cup in France - he guided them to the 2019 final where they were beaten by South Africa - but the RFU has now decided to curtail his seven-year reign.

Steve Borthwick, the former England captain turned director of rugby at Premiership champions Leicester, is the favourite to succeed Jones full time, having made his name in coaching as a long-serving deputy to the 62-year-old.

But the RFU said on Tuesday that forwards coach Richard Cockerill would take charge of England on an interim basis.

"Following a review of the Autumn Nations Series, Eddie Jones has been dismissed from the position of England head coach," said an RFU statement.

Jones for his part said he looked back with some pride at the achievements during his tenure.

"I am pleased with much that we have achieved as an England team and I look forward to watching the team's performance in the future," he said.

RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney concurred.

"It's important to recognise the huge contribution Eddie has made to English rugby, winning three Six Nations, one Grand Slam and taking us to a World Cup final," said Sweeney.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
englandeddie jonesrugby
Voting Booth
Should out of form Proteas captain Temba Bavuma be dropped for Thursday's T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No - He is our captain and dips in form happen to everyone.
20% - 1953 votes
Yes - Temba is nowhere right now and he needs to stand down if we are to have any chance of winning.
80% - 7702 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money

01 Dec

3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
See more sponsored content
© 2022 (3.0.22339.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo