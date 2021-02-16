Elephants in the room: EP gives Inny Radebe, Div new lease on life

The EP Elephants may have been thrown to the wolves in the Franchise Cup but the preparation tournament is set to give ex-Sharks No 10 Inny Radebe and coach Peter de Villiers a new lease on life.

Radebe impressed the EP coach so much that a leadership position is even on the cards.

Div's Elephants face the Bulls on 27 February, where he will meet Jake White in the opposite dugout.

But the overwhelming underdogs are set to offer a monumental lifeline to one of rugby's lost careers, flyhalf Inny Radebe, who is set for a leading role in the team's challenge.

Radebe's second lease on rugby is one of the positives the Port Elizabeth side takes into the competition, where they will go up against the behemoth Bulls on 27 February.

The former Sharks pivot, who has been down on luck since a failed move to the Lions in 2018, impressed EP head coach Peter de Villiers so much that a leadership position is even on the cards.

"Inny, to my mind, is a natural talent, whose opportunities were taken away," said De Villiers.

"I hope that this competition will open the public's eyes to see that we also have a Dan Carter or a Johnny Wilkinson in our country but we just need to use him.

"You must be mad if you don't use some of his experience and what he's been through, and not use him as a leader in the team.

"I don't know if he is going to be the captain - he might but I do know he will be one of the leaders.

"What I see, I'm very happy with.

"His leadership skills are very valuable to the team."

The Elephants' return to top-flight rugby also presents viewers with a chance to see former Springbok coach De Villiers in action against the man he succeeded in 2008, Jake White.

"Div" will bring an EP team to Loftus that has vastly less resources, where they could be in a spot of bother if they get overwhelmed by the occasion.

But it will be intriguing to see a De Villiers-coached team playing in SA's upper echelons, without some of the star names that were afforded to him as Bok coach.

Having coached the University of the Western Cape and Zimbabwe's Sables since the Bok job, De Villiers said he was happy just being part of domestic rugby again.

"It's a blessing for me to be part of rugby, what I consider my passion, and to do it on a daily basis again," said De Villiers about his return to the big time.

"I think it's more about excitement. I want to pass on to the players the experience that I've obtained during my life.

"It's much bigger excitement for the players and the opportunity is much bigger for them. I'm just grateful to be able to pass my knowledge to them.

"If you've been around the block for years, you'll find that life is a challenge too and it's not always easy.

"But it's your reaction to life that will determine how you progress.

"So, my reaction was, if this is the card that's been dealt to me in life, then I just have to play the game."

And as for facing big guns in the preparation tournament?

"You won't believe me when I say this but this is only a competition," he said, playing down the pressure of the occasion.

"The World Cup was only a competition. The Tri-Nations was only a competition. Every competition has its own challenges, and if I regard one better than the other, then I'm missing the boat.

"My job is not about the competition but preparing the guys to play well in the competition.

"So, we'll see how well prepared they will be."