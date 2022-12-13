Elton Jantjies arrives in France at new club: 'I'm very happy to be here'

Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies, the subject of much controversy in 2022, has arrived at his new club in France and is ready for a fresh start.

The 32-year-old World Cup winner has joined Agen, who play in the French second division, and on Tuesday morning he posted a video to his Instagram account announcing his arrival.

"I've just arrived at Agen and I'm really looking forward to joining the club," said Jantjies.

"I'm very happy to be here and for the opportunity. I hope to see you soon on the field."

Jantjies has endured a difficult period and has been under the spotlight more than once for off-field issues this year after first reports surfaced of an altercation with a flight attendant on an Emirates flight.

He was later also sent home from the Springbok camp after an alleged affair with team dietician Zeenat Simjee.

Agen also posted pictures and videos on their Twitter account, welcoming Jantjies to the club.

Les premiers pas d’Elton Jantjies à Armandie ! ???? pic.twitter.com/Bgz56SiShs — Agen Rugby - SUA LG (@agen_rugby) December 12, 2022

Il est là !



Elton Jantjies est arrivé à Agen aujourd’hui ?? pic.twitter.com/2TMgsiQUUW — Agen Rugby - SUA LG (@agen_rugby) December 12, 2022











