9m ago

add bookmark

Elton Jantjies arrives in France at new club: 'I'm very happy to be here'

accreditation
Lloyd Burnard
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Elton Jantjies at his new club Agen. (Picture: Agen Rugby - Twitter)
Elton Jantjies at his new club Agen. (Picture: Agen Rugby - Twitter)

Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies, the subject of much controversy in 2022, has arrived at his new club in France and is ready for a fresh start. 

The 32-year-old World Cup winner has joined Agen, who play in the French second division, and on Tuesday morning he posted a video to his Instagram account announcing his arrival.

"I've just arrived at Agen and I'm really looking forward to joining the club," said Jantjies.

"I'm very happy to be here and for the opportunity. I hope to see you soon on the field."

Jantjies has endured a difficult period and has been under the spotlight more than once for off-field issues this year after first reports surfaced of an altercation with a flight attendant on an Emirates flight.

He was later also sent home from the Springbok camp after an alleged affair with team dietician Zeenat Simjee.  

Agen also posted pictures and videos on their Twitter account, welcoming Jantjies to the club.




We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springboksagenelton jantjiesrugby
loading... Live
South Western Districts 87/4
Limpopo 0
View More
loading... Live
Mpumalanga 85/3
Northern Cape 0
View More
loading... Live
Eastern Cape Linyathi 0
Tuskers 127/3
View More
Voting Booth
Who are South Africa's best bet to win the URC this season?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Bulls
43% - 56 votes
Lions
9% - 11 votes
Stormers
26% - 33 votes
Sharks
22% - 29 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

7m ago

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Two ways businesses can embrace climate uncertainty

08 Dec

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Two ways businesses can embrace climate uncertainty
Short-term insurance: Here are the best options to protect your home or car

12 Dec

Short-term insurance: Here are the best options to protect your home or car
WATCH | What if you could save for a deposit for a car by ditching takeaways?

07 Dec

WATCH | What if you could save for a deposit for a car by ditching takeaways?
3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money

01 Dec

3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money
SA is shifting gears on new and used cars: Here’s what you need to know

07 Dec

SA is shifting gears on new and used cars: Here’s what you need to know
See more sponsored content
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo