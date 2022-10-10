1h ago

Emerging Ireland squad donate Toyota Challenge winnings to Bloem orphanage

Craig Taylor
Emerging Ireland squad donate R250 000 to Heidedal children’s orphanage (Twitter)
After a successful tour of South Africa, in which they won the Toyota Challenge hosted by the Free State Cheetahs, the Emerging Ireland XV brought a ray of sunshine to some young lives in Bloemfontein.

On Tuesday, Ireland Rugby announced on social media that the R250 000 the team received for winning the competition would be donated to the Heidedal Children's Orphanage.

"Prize money from the #ToyotaChallenge has been donated to the Heidedal Children's Orphanage in Bloemfontein by the #EmergingIreland squad. 

The donation of 250,000 Rand/€14,000 will support the building of a new housing unit for the children," a post on Twitter read.

Emerging Ireland claimed the tournament by beating the Cheetahs 21-14 over the weekend and were unbeaten during the competition. 


