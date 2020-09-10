1h ago

add bookmark

England coach Eddie Jones joins Major League Rugby club as adviser

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Eddie Jones looks on during the Killik Cup match between the Barbarians and Fiji at Twickenham on 16 November 2019 (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)
Eddie Jones looks on during the Killik Cup match between the Barbarians and Fiji at Twickenham on 16 November 2019 (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)
Alex Davidson

England coach Eddie Jones is to join San Diego Legion as a part-time consultant to the franchise, the Major League Rugby club announced on Wednesday.

The Legion said Jones would advise the club on operations at "every level" either virtually or on the ground in San Diego.

"My primary commitment remains to my England duties and other international commitments, but I have a passion for growing the game of rugby," Jones said in a statement released by the club.

"I was very impressed by the vision and ambition shown by San Diego and its ownership in delivering a professional rugby outfit with the clear aim of winning trophies. I am excited to support them in that endeavor."

Legion chairman Darren Gardner said Jones had been recruited to help turn the club into a "world class rugby organization."

"Eddie Jones is the benchmark for professionalism and global achievement in rugby, and we are confident he is the best person to help us do that," Gardner said. "We are also very committed to winning a championship for San Diego, and we believe Eddie can play a key role in helping us to achieve that goal."

Jones led England to the final at last year's World Cup in Japan and also led the team to a Six Nations Grand Slam in 2016.

He previously coached Australia to the 2003 World Cup final and also coached Japan at the 2015 World Cup.

San Diego stressed Jones's work with the club would be fitted in around his England coaching responsibilities.

Jones agreed an extension to his existing England coaching contract earlier this year which will take the 60-year-old through to the 2023 World Cup in France.

San Diego have emerged as one of the strongest clubs in Major League Rugby, which launched in 2018. The Legion lost last season's championship final to Seattle Seawolves. The 2020 campaign was abandoned earlier this year due to the coronavirus epidemic.

The club has regularly looked overseas to recruit playing talent, notably signing former England captain Chris Robshaw for the 2021 and 2022 seasons as well as former All Blacks centre Ma'a Nonu.

Related Links
Lions tour: Why Nienaber will so wish he was in Div's shoes
Ex-Cheetahs flanker Vince Jobo reveals struggles: 'I used to eat out of trash cans … went to...
Wasps' teen flanker Barbeary's hat-trick condemns Leicester to heaviest defeat
Read more on:
englandeddie jonesrugby
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
43% - 7197 votes
Cricket
11% - 1808 votes
Football
19% - 3248 votes
Athletics
2% - 419 votes
Boxing
1% - 152 votes
Cycling
2% - 408 votes
Golf
5% - 840 votes
Motorsport
8% - 1427 votes
Tennis
3% - 561 votes
Water sports
1% - 154 votes
American sports
1% - 194 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 523 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20253.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo