England rugby player arrested on suspicion of raping teenager - reports

accreditation
Compiled by Herman Mostert
Twickenham Stadium. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
An England international rugby player has been arrested on suspicion of raping a teenage girl, reports in British media indicate.

According to the Daily Mail, the player was arrested on Sunday following reports of an attack at a nightclub in Manchester the previous evening

The player cannot be named for legal reasons.

The report added that a 41-year-old woman was also interviewed by police on suspicion of administering a substance with intent to cause a sexual offence.

Both parties were released on bail while police continue their investigation.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said in a statement issued to British media: "Officers were called shortly before 11am on Sunday, 9th January to a report of a sexual assault on a female.

"A woman in her late teens was reported to have been sexually assaulted. She is currently being supported by specialist officers.

"A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape and a 41-year-woman has been arrested on suspicion of administering a substance with intent to cause a sexual offence.

"Both have since been released on bail as enquiries continue and a number of lines of enquiry are being followed up by detectives."

According to The Telegraph newspaper, the player was not expected to be included in England head coach Eddie Jones' squad for the upcoming Six Nations.

englandrugby
