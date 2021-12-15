7m ago

England to face All Blacks, Springboks in 'mini-World Cup' in 2022

England head coach Eddie Jones. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
England will face New Zealand and two of their 2023 World Cup pool opponents as part of next year's Autumn Nations Series.

Eddie Jones' side kick off their 2022 autumn schedule against Argentina at Twickenham on 6 November, followed by Japan six days later in an early marker for the World Cup with all three sides in the same group.

England then host New Zealand on 19 November, which will be a first meeting with the All Blacks since Jones' men beat them in the 2019 World Cup semi-finals.

The series is completed with a rematch with world champions South Africa on 26 November, who England beat 27-26 with a last-minute penalty last month.

"These fixtures will be a really important part of our preparation for the 2023 World Cup," said Jones.

"It's almost a mini-World Cup in itself, and we are fortunate to have it less than a year before the tournament.

"It will be a good litmus test for the team to see where we are at, culminating in playing first and second in the world."

