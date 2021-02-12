1h ago

add bookmark

EP Elephants join the fray as SA Rugby announces 'preparation series' for 2021 season

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Rassie Erasmus (Gallo)
Rassie Erasmus (Gallo)
  • SA Rugby has confirmed a 'preparation series' for the 2021 season, with eight teams involved.
  • Pool A consists of the Bulls, Lions, Griquas and Cheetahs
  • Pool B features the Sharks, Stormers, Pumas and EP Elephants.

SA Rugby on Friday announced the kick-off of the 2021 season with a number of preparation fixtures for eight provincial teams.

The fixtures were announced as the national planning focuses on entry into the international Rainbow Cup and the Springboks' forthcoming Test season, starting with the series against the British & Irish Lions.

The series of encounters have been specifically designed by the Rugby Department of SA Rugby and the competing unions to meet teams' high performance needs against the landscape of the pandemic and to prepare them for the coming season.

One significant change is that teams will play on a 10-day cycle (rather than each week) to manage Covid-19 testing protocols.

The eight teams - the Eastern Province Elephants join the seven sides that competed in Super Rugby Unlocked and the Currie Cup from October last year - have been split into two groups and will play cross-pool matches between 27 February and 27 March, ensuring four encounters for every side.

Pool A will consist of the Bulls, Lions, Griquas and Cheetahs, and they will play the four sides in Pool B, namely the Sharks, Stormers, Pumas and EP Elephants.

Venues and kick-off times must still be confirmed, but the four matches in the opening round will see the Bulls host the EP Elephants, the Lions take on the Pumas, the Sharks squaring off against Griquas, and Stormers up against the Cheetahs.

"It's imperative that we get the new season underway as soon as possible as we have a big year ahead, with preparing our players for the British & Irish Lions a top priority, but also providing opportunities for all teams to get match fit with an eye on entry into European competitions, and our planned local season," SA Rugby's director of rugby Rassie Erasmus said in a press statement.

"These matches will provide our top players with further opportunities to test themselves against the best in South Africa, while our match officials will also get some valuable game-time under the belt."

Preparation series fixtures (home teams named first, kick-off times and venues to be confirmed):

Saturday 27 February

Bulls v EP Elephants

Lions v Pumas

Sunday 28 February

Sharks v Griquas

Stormers v Cheetahs

Tuesday 9 March

Cheetahs v Sharks

Griquas v Stormers

Wednesday 10 March

Pumas v Bulls

EP Elephants v Lions

Friday 19 March

Bulls v Stormers

Lions v Sharks

Saturday 20 March

Pumas v Cheetahs

EP Elephants v Griquas

Saturday 27 March

Cheetahs v EP Elephants

Griquas v Pumas

Sharks v Bulls

Stormers v Lions

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Why Embrose Papier can become 'top dog' at the Bulls, even if Hougaard returns
Former Bok not too worried by Ivan van Zyl's English switch: He could be like Faf
SA Rugby confirms resumption of non-contact training for schools, clubs
Read more on:
sa rugbyrassie erasmusrugby
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
41% - 11800 votes
Cricket
12% - 3495 votes
Football
19% - 5374 votes
Athletics
3% - 725 votes
Boxing
1% - 286 votes
Cycling
2% - 664 votes
Golf
5% - 1472 votes
Motorsport
8% - 2410 votes
Tennis
3% - 971 votes
Water sports
1% - 257 votes
American sports
1% - 356 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 946 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21040.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo