43m ago

Share

EP president banned for 2 years after labelling SA Rugby 'racist'

accreditation
Compiled by Craig Taylor
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Maasdorp Cannon (Photo: Michael Green)
Maasdorp Cannon (Photo: Michael Green)

  • SA Rugby on Thursday suspended EP Rugby president Maasdorp Cannon for two years.
  • Cannon labelled the organisation a "racist establishment" in 2022.
  • He will not be able to hold any position or participate in any rugby structures under the auspices of SA Rugby for the next two years.

SA Rugby confirmed on Thursday they had suspended Eastern Province Rugby Union president Maasdorp Cannon.

READ | Pollard to miss opening Bok Test, Elton Jantjies called up as flyhalf cover

In a statement released to the media, the national governing body said Cannon could not hold any position or participate in any rugby structures under the auspices of SA Rugby for the next two years.

Cannon was found guilty of contravening the national body's Constitution and Code of Conduct after charges were laid against him following his explosive comments at former prop Godfrey Thorne's memorial service in 2022.

Cannon told mourners during his eulogy that SARU was a "racist establishment", the Springbok emblem was "racist", and SARU president Mark Alexander and his deputy, Francois Davids, were "sell-outs".

"Mr Cannon appeared before an independent judicial committee over the course of 14 months on six charges relating to a speech he made in February 2022, during which he variously described SARU as being a racist organisation; its leadership as 'selling-out' SARU; and that the Springbok was a racist emblem. The comments were subsequently published in social media and mainstream media," part of the SA Rugby statement read.

"The three-person Judicial Committee ruled that Mr Cannon had clearly contravened the SARU Constitution and the SARU Code of Conduct with the intent to bring SARU into disrepute and was found guilty on those charges.

"Mr Cannon has 15 days in which to appeal the sentence, should he wish," the statement ended.  


 

    

    

 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Voting Booth
Who should replace Jacques Nienaber as Springbok coach after the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Deon Davids
2% - 176 votes
Mzwandile Stick
6% - 441 votes
John Dobson
18% - 1378 votes
Johan Ackermann
22% - 1653 votes
Franco Smith
6% - 426 votes
Johann van Graan
3% - 240 votes
Jake White
7% - 514 votes
Rassie Erasmus
35% - 2645 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

8h ago

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Which Mac is right for you?

8h ago

Which Mac is right for you?
How the synchronised magic of Mac can revolutionise the way you work

14 Jun

How the synchronised magic of Mac can revolutionise the way you work
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
See more sponsored content
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23165.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo