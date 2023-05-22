33m ago

EPCR to probe alleged Champions Cup tunnel row, Sexton in spotlight for wagging finger at Peyper

Compiled by Herman Mostert
Johnny Sexton looks dejected following Leinster's defeat in the Champions Cup final against La Rochelle at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
  • Tempers flared during Saturday's Champions Cup final between Leinster and La Rochelle in Dublin.
  • La Rochelle, who defended their title, were believed to be upset at what they perceived as a lack of respect from Leinster captain James Ryan during the pre-game coin toss.
  • Injured Leinster captain Johnny Sexton also vented his frustration at Jaco Peyper, wagging an admonishing finger in the direction of the SA referee.

European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) officials have launched an investigation into an alleged half-time tunnel bust-up during Saturday's Champions Cup final between Leinster and La Rochelle at Dublin's Aviva Stadium.

According to the Independent.ie website, the incident involved several players and coaches from both teams.

La Rochelle coach Ronan O'Gara, Leinster assistant coach Sean O'Brien, Leinster club captain Johnny Sexton and La Rochelle's Australian lock Will Skelton were amongst those allegedly involved in the scuffle.

"EPCR is aware of reports of an incident at half-time during the Heineken Champions Cup final at the Aviva Stadium and the tournament organiser will be investigating this as soon as practicable. We have no further comment at this time," an EPCR statement read.

La Rochelle, who fought back from 17-0 down to win 27-26, were believed to be fuming over a perceived lack of respect at the coin toss from Leinster captain James Ryan. They were also believed to be upset at a struggle to accommodate requests for their family members at the post-match functions.

In his post-match press conference, La Rochelle captain Gregory Alldritt accused Leinster of "disrespect".

After the final whistle, an irate Sexton, who missed the game through injury, was also seen approaching the match officials, wagging an admonishing finger in the direction of referee Jaco Peyper.

"There were several moments," said Alldritt, speaking in French during the press conference.

"From the toss, already, we were not respected. He didn't look me in the eye when he shook my hand.

"And that should not be done. There are a lot of values in our club and respect is one of them."

An interpreter later clarified Alldritt's statement, suggesting that the La Rochelle skipper had been annoyed because Ryan had stared at him.


