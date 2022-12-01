42m ago

add bookmark

European rugby chiefs 'optimistic' on creation of Club World Cup

accreditation
AFP
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Dominic McKay, the chairperson of the European Professional Club Rugby. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
Dominic McKay, the chairperson of the European Professional Club Rugby. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

European rugby chiefs refused to put a deadline on agreement for the creation of a Club World Cup, but remain hopeful the groundbreaking plan will get off the ground.

Proposals for a 16-team competition featuring eight sides from the northern hemisphere, seven from the south and one Japanese club have received public backing from unions and leagues.

"Rugby is littered with great ideas that never come to fruition but I'm optimistic that we're making good progress," European Professional Club Rugby chairperson, Dominic McKay, said on Wednesday.

European club rugby is already set for a revolution this season with the addition of South African sides, who play in the United Rugby Championship, to the Champions and Challenge Cup for the first time.

"We won't be definitive on a timeline because that creates undue expectation, but we have to keep working away like we did on the South African sides working their way into Europe," added McKay.

"That was a really important project for us over the last nine months and we're delighted that's come to fruition. The next project is the concept of a world club challenge."

Some French clubs are reportedly unconvinced by the presence of the Sharks, Stormers, Bulls, Lions and Cheetahs in European competition with the logistics surrounding away fixtures the primary concern.

McKay confirmed that finals would continue to be staged only in established rugby nations, ruling out a destination final such as Barcelona, but is open to one being held in South Africa at some point in the future.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
loading... Live
Pakistan 0
England 140/0
View More
loading... Live
Australia 513/3
West Indies 0
View More
Voting Booth
Should out of form Proteas captain Temba Bavuma be dropped for Thursday's T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No - He is our captain and dips in form happen to everyone.
20% - 1903 votes
Yes - Temba is nowhere right now and he needs to stand down if we are to have any chance of winning.
80% - 7433 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
See more sponsored content
© 2022 (3.0.22327.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo