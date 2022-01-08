Ex-Springbok Johan Goosen gets coaching role at Bulls

Bulls president Willem Strauss has revealed that injured fly-half Johan Goosen has taken up a coaching role at the club.

The 29-year-old, who suffered a torn anterior cruciate knee ligament in October last year, will nurse his injury through rehabilitation for the next eight to nine months after a successful surgery.

With no rugby action, the former Springbok has now been appointed as the Bulls U20 kicking coach.

Strauss confirmed the news on Twitter, simply saying: "The u20s new kicking coach!"