EXCLUSIVE | Montpellier star Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg chats to Sport24

Montpellier lock Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg talks about spending five years in France and the prospect of a reunion with Jake White who he reveals plays mind games with his players.

The ex-South Africa under-20 international, who cut his teeth playing for the Bulls, explores what it would mean to play for the Springboks and what the alignment camps have entailed.

He also previews the British & Irish Lions series and assesses whether the Springboks can claim a 3-0 series sweep, with the tourists playing two of their three Tests on the Highveld.

Sport24 asked: Why did you decide to leave South African rugby?

Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg: My road at the Bulls closed (Janse van Rensburg played for the Bulls senior team from 2014 to 2016) because I didn’t earn a lot of game time and there were different opinions about me. Jake White (who was then coaching at Montpellier) actually came into contact with me via my agent and he said, “If you come to France you will get some game time.” The rest is history. I have been in France for five years and for now I am happy. The club has been good to me and I have enjoyed my time. I left home when I was 21, started a new life in France and found my feet as an individual. I was still daddy’s little boy before I left and he did everything for me. However, when I came to France I had to do everything for myself. I have grown up and become my own man. On the field, I usually played lock but this season I have played quite a few games at flank. I won’t say I’m on Pieter-Steph du Toit’s level at flank but it has developed my game and I am more versatile than ever before. You have a few more seconds because you are out of the scrum earlier and you are a little bit loosier. In France lock play is a little bit different than in South Africa. As a 4 lock here I call the lineouts and I’m more in the Victor Matfield profile. My teammate Paul Willemse takes on the enforcer role, while my strengths are in the lineout, running and competing. I can bash it up but even though I’m two metres tall and 115kg, I’m small compared to some of the locks and was told I was too light! Some weigh between 135-140Kg and I was moved to flank to make the pack heavier.

Sport24 asked: How would you describe the culture at Montpellier?

Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg: There is still a bit of a stigma that we are a South African outfit. When I first arrived at the club in 2016, Jake was coaching the team and we had a few South Africans in the staff and a number on the playing front. Senior players like Ruan Pienaar, Francois Steyn and Jannie du Plessis are gone already and I think Bismarck du Plessis may be leaving at the end of the season as well. However, we are still known in France as the South African team. On a personal front, the South African influence helped a lot in the early days because in France most of the clubs are exclusively French. We used to have an English vibe with Jake and then New Zealander Vern Cotter after him but when the latter left it turned back into a French club. The whole coaching staff at Montpellier is now French and they speak their native tongue on the pitch. The cultural difference between Montpellier and Pretoria is like night and day. In France they eat frog legs and drink wine, whereas in South Africa we eat chops and drink "brandewyn". It was a challenge at times, particularly at first, but it couldn’t have been made any easier with South African coaches and players on arrival.

Sport24 asked: Do you see yourself returning to South African shores?

Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg: I miss my family and also really want to play for the Springboks. If it gives me half a percent chance more to play for the Boks I will pack my bags tomorrow. I actually asked the club if I can do it but they want to keep me here (for the length of my contract). For now I’m staying and maybe after next June (when my contract expires) I will make the move back to South Africa. In terms of the team of my choice what I will say is my bloed is blou. I know some people struggle with Jake and obviously he can’t be friends with everybody but he’s winning trophies and that’s what you want in a coach. He did with Montpellier exactly what he has done at the Bulls. Jake knows how to win championships so well done to him. I think the Bulls are going places. Jake plays mind games at times with his players but it works. Before my second game of the season against Bordeaux he came to me before the game and said, “Nicolaas, you should enjoy the match today, I think it’s your last (for the club).” However, after the game we had internal awards and I received forward of the game, so I think his mental strategy with me worked quite well. Five years later, I’m still over in France. He knows how to work with players and clearly got the best out of me.

Sport24 asked: What do you make of the national team’s lock stocks?

Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg: From what I have heard all the locks will be fit and ready for the upcoming British & Irish Lions series. Hopefully everyone will be primed to put South Africa in the best possible position to win the series. Both Eben Etzebeth and Lood de Jager are big boys and strong ball-carriers. Lood is good in the lineout and runs it well. They are both very experienced, so it’s going to be quite a challenge to get myself in between those guys. If I make the camp, I’m excited to learn a few things from them. South Africa is not at a shortage when it comes to locks – we’re really blessed. Franco Mostert is a workhorse and RG Snyman has all the skill in the world. I think the locks I’ve mentioned are going to lift my game and I can learn a lot from them within the set-up…. Internationally, my top three locks would be Maro Itoje, Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick. Itoje is quite a specimen and is physical, mobile and versatile. In terms of the two New Zealanders what makes them so good is their speed, physicality, ball-running-ability and defence. When I was still at the Bulls at the age of 20, I had the privilege of playing five minutes against Whitelock in a clash with the Crusaders. We were defending our 22 and he ran onto me. I’m still a little bit sore on my left shoulder from that impact but I’m sure the next time we face off it will be a different story!

Sport24 asked: What has the communication been like with the Boks?

Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg: As soon as the Springbok management contacted me for the first time (April 2020) it gave me a new objective. I wasn’t just playing in France for the fun of it but could actually work towards something bigger. When the confinement hit France some of the guys thought it was a holiday but for me it was like Kamp Staaldraad... We have had a few conversations over the past few weeks over Microsoft Teams with the Springbok coaching staff. I have been very impressed with their professionalism, the detail they go into and the feedback they give you about the questions you ask them. We spoke about work-rate with Felix Jones, Andy Edwards (who has been appointed as Head of Athletic Performance) talked to us about strength and conditioning and forwards coach Deon Davids spoke to us about the lineouts… In terms of play, the big thing for them is they want warriors. In the final and during the World Cup as a whole you could see how the Springboks dominated the other teams upfront and on defence. The main thing the coaches want is that when the players take to the field they are going to be prepared to bleed for their teammates.

Sport24 asked: Your assessment ahead of the British Lions series?

Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg: If I can make the Springbok squad and win the series it would be a massive honour. I don’t want to just be there - I want to make a difference as well. When I think of the Lions, the first thing that comes to mind is a funny story. In 2009 my dad bought me a British & Irish Lions jersey. I once trained with it on in Grade 11 during first-team training and Johann van Graan (current Munster coach) was helping the first-team at that stage. The jersey had HSBC printed on the front and ever since coach Johann has called me HSBC... The British & Irish Lions are made up of four of the best sides in Europe, so they are going to bring it. They are a very good side but I think we can take them. Obviously the goal is to win 3-0 but I don’t think it’s going to be a walk-over. Hopefully by the time of the third Test, we are already 2-0 up - that would be ideal. A 3-0 series whitewash would be difficult but it’s not impossible. Two of the three Tests are at altitude, so it’s going to be a challenge for the tourists - that dry, thin air can be difficult. They have selected a strong 37-man squad but I was surprised not to see the likes of CJ Stander, James Ryan and Johnny Sexton. At lock I believe they have covered all their bases. I think Itoje and Alun Wyn Jones will be the starters. Tadhg Beirne may slot onto the side of the scrum, with Jonny Hill on the bench. They will look to follow the Boks who rotated their locks, which was a winning formula at the World Cup.

Sport24 asked: What’s your take on Handre Pollard’s comeback?



Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg: Handre was out for seven months but he’s world-class. It’s in his personality to use a setback as an opportunity for a comeback. He has had an unwavering mindset his whole life. I played against him at under-15 level and you already knew to look out for that guy. He’s got a killer mentality. He was excited to come back as quickly as possible and did his rehab well. He went to South Africa for a few months, worked with the Springbok physio and may have come back even stronger. For us, he is a leader and is just next-level. There is a reason they brought him to Montpellier and why he is the Springbok general. When he gets onto the pitch you can just see the difference in the flow of the game. Kicking-wise and running-wise, he brings that extra experience and skill. In terms of the Bok No.10 conversation, if Handre isn’t ready Morne Steyn is the guy I would want to take that 50m kick to win the series. Morne knows how to beat the Lions having done so in 2009 and is not a name to look past. He has all the experience in the world and will bring a level head to young, inexperienced players like myself. I think he can make a big difference in the squad.

