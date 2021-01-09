WATCH | Bizarre scenes as Fijian player red-carded for lifting up French referee

Coach of French second division club Nevers Xavier Pemeja said Fijian winger Josaia Raisuqe lifting the referee into the air was unacceptable after Friday's win at Beziers.

Raisuqe grabbed official Laurent Millotte by the waist and lifted him off his feet as he celebrated the 30-25 Pro D2 victory before being sent off.

"It's intolerable. He'll be punished by the league's disciplinary committee," Pemeja told Canal+ television.

"I'll deal with him. I can't accept it. What happened at the end there it's going to be very bad," he added.

Raisuqe, 26, who is automatically suspended after the red card, joined the club in 2017 after two seasons with top-flight Stade Francais where he scored three tries in 11 games.

In July 2017 he was sacked by the Parisian outfit after he was accused of sexual assault which he denied.

#PROD2 #ASBHUSON

C'est l'image insolite de la saison !



Le joueur Josaia Raisuqe célèbre la victoire en mode "Roi Lion" en soulevant l'arbitre du match ????



Une célébration sanctionnée d'un carton rouge ?? pic.twitter.com/acpsQdRFnT — Rugby PRO D2 (@rugbyprod2) January 8, 2021

ÉNORME C.R.A.Q.U.A.G.E ??



Le rugbyman Josaia Raisuqe "célèbre" la victoire @usonneversrugby à Béziers en soulevant l'arbitre ! ??



Déjà la célébration de l'année ? ??



?? https://t.co/2CIbCLGkrZ pic.twitter.com/sSVFkm3hOB — Canal Rugby Club (@CanalRugbyClub) January 8, 2021



