WATCH | Bizarre scenes as Fijian player red-carded for lifting up French referee

Josaia Raisuqe lifting referee Laurent Millotte during a French D2 rugby match.
Coach of French second division club Nevers Xavier Pemeja said Fijian winger Josaia Raisuqe lifting the referee into the air was unacceptable after Friday's win at Beziers.

Raisuqe grabbed official Laurent Millotte by the waist and lifted him off his feet as he celebrated the 30-25 Pro D2 victory before being sent off.

"It's intolerable. He'll be punished by the league's disciplinary committee," Pemeja told Canal+ television.

"I'll deal with him. I can't accept it. What happened at the end there it's going to be very bad," he added.

Raisuqe, 26, who is automatically suspended after the red card, joined the club in 2017 after two seasons with top-flight Stade Francais where he scored three tries in 11 games.

In July 2017 he was sacked by the Parisian outfit after he was accused of sexual assault which he denied.


