Former Blitzbok Vuyo Zangqa appointed Russia Sevens head coach

Former Blitzboks assistant coach and Southern Kings backline coach Vuyo Zangqa has been appointed Russia's Sevens head coach.

Zangqa represented the Blitzboks in 21 tournaments on the World Rugby Sevens Series circuit between 2007 and 2009.

A car accident in 2009 brought an unfortunate end to his playing career, but Zangqa turned to coaching, assisting Paul Treu with the Blitzboks before also working with Kenya and the Kings as a backline coach.

He also coached Germany's Sevens side, leading them to the gold medals of the 2019 European Championship and was recently called up to assist the Narvskaya Zastava club in St Petersburg.

Narvskaya Zastava won the bronze medal at the Russian Rugby-7 Championship at the end of 2020-21 season.

Zangqa will replace Alexander Yanyushkin, who took over the national team in December 2019.

The Russia Sevens side last played in the World Rugby Sevens Series in 2018 and did not qualify for the Tokyo Olympics competition.