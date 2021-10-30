Former Bok ace Morne Steyn signs Bulls contract extension until June 2023

Bulls and former Springbok pivot Morne Steyn has signed a contract extension that'll see him stay with the franchise until June 2023.

This was announced by Blue Bulls Rugby Union president Willem Strauss on Twitter.

Steyn has had a long and successful association with the Tshwane-based franchise.

"Morné Steyn’s contract has been extended to June 2023! This product of Sand du Plessis HS in Bloemfontein’s value as mentor and player is immeasurable.A true Vodacom Bulls and Springbok legend of his generation!," tweeted Strauss.

With Steyn having recently retired from Springbok duty, the union will have Steyn's undivided attention until the month before he turns 39.

Steyn represented the Springboks in 68 Tests between his 2009 British & Irish Lions debut in Durban and his final appearance against Argentina in Gqeberha in August.

Steyn will forever be remembered for nailing two penalties that sunk the British & Irish Lions, 12 years apart.

In 2009, after helping the Bulls win their second Super Rugby title, he kicked the match-winning long-range penalty in the second Test at Loftus Versfeld.

12 years later and with more travels, he landed a simpler kick in the third Test at the Cape Town Stadium to clinch the series.