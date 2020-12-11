Former Bulls bigwig Xander Janse van Rensburg receives 3-year jail term

Former Bulls high performance manager, Xander Janse van Rensburg, has been sentenced to three years imprisonment.

The 35-year-old was convicted on 13 counts of fraud and theft.

He's also required to pay R509 000 to the union as part of his sentence, of which R200 000 has already been reimbursed.

The Bulls' new era under CEO Edgar Rathbone and director of rugby has been rid of another obstacle from the past with the confirmation that former high performance manager, Xander Janse van Rensburg, will be imprisoned.

Magistrate Martin van Wyk on Friday handed a three-year sentence to the 35-year-old on 13 counts of fraud and theft in Pretoria's commercial crimes court.

An additional sentence of five years as well as a two-year sanction based on a 14th count has been suspended for five and two years respectively.

Janse van Rensburg has also been ordered to pay back R509 000, of which a first instalment of R200 000 had to be paid by 14 December.

That payment was received on Friday.

Janse van Rensburg abruptly resigned from his position in February last year and Alfons Meyer, the Bulls' former CEO, confirmed in April that the board has resolved to pursue criminal charges following a preliminary investigation.

The case proceeded fairly swiftly due to Janse van Rensburg's legal team reaching a plea agreement with the state, with him pleading guilty to all charges.

In a letter from the Blue Bulls Company (BBCo) that formed part of the state's Heads of Argument, the union's business arm stated that Janse van Rensburg had inflicted significant financial and reputational damage to the franchise by "manipulating and intimidating employees for his own personal gain".

According to the charge sheet, Janse van Rensburg extorted a collective amount of R88 900 from Nollis Marais, who was the Bulls' head coach between late 2015 and mid-2017.

Marais, currently employed as White's breakdown coach, is alleged to have had to pay that amount to assure his reappointment.

Former forwards coach Anton Leonard also paid R30 000 into Janse van Rensburg's account.

Janse van Rensburg was appointed to negotiate new contracts on behalf of the BBCo, but received the aforementioned amounts as "rewards" without any knowledge of the board nor former CEO Barend van Graan.

- Compiled by Heinz Schenk