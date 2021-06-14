1h ago

add bookmark

Former Free State Cheetahs strongman dies of Covid-19

accreditation
Compiled by Heinz Schenk
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Dougie Heymans (Gallo)
Dougie Heymans (Gallo)

One of South African rugby's scrumming legends has become one of the fallen victims Covid-19.

The Cheetahs on Monday evening confirmed that Dougie Heymans, an unrelentingly tough prop who represented Free State in 154 matches, lost his battle with the virus. 

He was 48.

"It is with extreme sadness that we note another former Cheetah has succumbed to Covid-19," the union said in a statement on social media.

"Dougie was an excellent player in a particularly difficult position to play in, tighthead. He gave numerous opponents on-field problems. He was unlucky never to have played for the Springboks. 

"He was the anchor for the Free State is so many matches. Our thoughts and sympathy go out to his family, friends and former team-mates."

It's understood that Heymans had been in ICU for some time after contracting the virus.

After an accomplished playing career, he actively stayed involved in the game, becoming assistant director of rugby at the Shimlas.

"We honor the legacy of Dougie Heymans," Marius van Rensburg, Shimlas president, told OFM

"A man with unbelievable work ethics and unconditional love for the Shimlas and rugby at the University of the Free State in general.

"Our hearts go out to Ilse, the children and all his friends and colleagues."

Former Springbok prop Toks van der Linde, who engaged in numerous on-field battles with Heymans at Western Province, also expressed his sadness.

"The tears are flowing. A legend is gone," he wrote on Twitter.


Former Springbok prop Os du Randt, one of South African rugby's bona fide strong men, said Heymans was one of the toughest opponents he ever faced  when he went up against him during something close to "a hundred" scrums at practice.

"As a front-rower, I will always back Dougie Heymans. I cut my teeth playing for a Free State 'B' side against him," said Du Randt as a guest on Jean de Villiers and Schalk Burger's bi-weekly Use It or Lose It YouTube chat show.

"You did a lot of hard work there. I can still remember going into a scrum thinking, right Dougie, I've got you now.

"And then you start hearing somebody groaning or can't breathe, and then you suddenly realise, Os, that's you. He just wiggled out of that."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cheetahsdougie heymansrugby
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
40% - 14813 votes
Cricket
12% - 4574 votes
Football
19% - 6934 votes
Athletics
3% - 959 votes
Boxing
1% - 366 votes
Cycling
2% - 875 votes
Golf
5% - 1860 votes
Motorsport
9% - 3192 votes
Tennis
4% - 1320 votes
Water sports
1% - 340 votes
American sports
1% - 459 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 1244 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Tokyo Olympics
SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy

11 Jun

SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy
Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves

11 Jun

Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves
Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream...

11 Jun

Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream Olympic spot
PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics

10 Jun

PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics
Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation

07 Jun

Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation
Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida

06 Jun

Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida
Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history

05 Jun

Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history
Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'

05 Jun

Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'
Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth

04 Jun

Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth
Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit

03 Jun

Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit
Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training

02 Jun

Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training
SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics

31 May

SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

28 May

Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics
SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top...

28 May

SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top result'
Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics

28 May

Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics
Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics

27 May

Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics
After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion

27 May

After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion
No Wayde, Caster yet in SA Olympic squad, hockey men and women are off to Tokyo

27 May

No Wayde, Caster yet in SA Olympic squad, hockey men and women are off to Tokyo
EXCLUSIVE | SA sprint sensation Akani Simbine on track for Tokyo podium: 'No one...

26 May

EXCLUSIVE | SA sprint sensation Akani Simbine on track for Tokyo podium: 'No one has the upper hand'
'No change' on Olympics, Japan says after US virus travel warning

25 May

'No change' on Olympics, Japan says after US virus travel warning
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21161.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo