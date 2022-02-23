Former Junior Springbok captain retires at 29

Former Junior Springbok captain Wiaan Liebenberg, still just 29 years old, will retire from rugby at the end of the current season.

The news was confirmed by French club La Rochelle, where Liebenberg has been playing since 2018.

The loose forward, who captained the Junior Boks to World Cup victory on home soil in 2012, went on to represent the Bulls at senior level before making the move to France to join Montpellier in 2015.

"It’s still weird for me to think that I’m going to stop. It’s been a great adventure so far, but I can’t wait for another one," Liebenberg said in the club statement.

"I really have no regrets, I showed everything I wanted to show, I gave everything I would have liked to win a title, but in my life there are more important things than winning titles. I still have a few months left and I will give everything."