Former pro rugby player wins world darts title

Gerwyn Price (Getty)
Former professional rugby player Gerwyn Price won a maiden world darts title on Sunday, defeating two-time champion Gary Anderson 7-3 in the final.

Price, 35, who once played hooker for Neath and Glasgow Warriors as well as featuring in rugby league, is the first Welshman to win the world title.

He stormed into a 5-1 lead in the best-of-13 final and, although he faltered with the title in sight, Anderson failed to capitalise.

"It's going to take a couple of days for it to sink in," Price told Sky Sports.

"This means the world to me.

"I was looking over at the scoreboard and it was 6-3 and I thought, 'I've got a few darts, hopefully I can get more chances'.

"But I bombed numerous opportunities and I was like, 'Please give me another chance' and I had to have Gary miss to give me one more opportunity."

