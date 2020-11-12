Former SA Schools wing starts for Scotland

Former SA Schools wing Duhan van der Merwe will start for Scotland when they take on Italy on Saturday in their Autumn Nations Cup clash in Florence.

The 25-year-old, brother of hooker Akker van der Merwe, was born in George and played for both SA Schools and SA U-20 from 2012-2014 while he spent his youth career at the SWD Eagles and then the Blue Bulls.

Van der Merwe now plays out of Edinburgh in the PRO14 and played off the bench in the team that beat Wales last weekend.

On Saturday, though, we will run out in the No 11 jersey.

Other South Africans in the squad include replacement props WP Nel and Oli Kebble.

Teams:

Italy

TBA

Scotland

15 Stuart Hogg (captain), 14 Darcy Graham, 13 Chris Harris, 12 Sam Johnson, 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 10 Duncan Weir, 9 Ali Price, 8 Blade Thomson, 7 Hamish Watson, 6 Jamie Ritchie, 5 Jonny Gray, 4 Scott Cummings, 3 Zander Fagerson, 2 Stuart McInally, 1 Rory Sutherland

Substitutes: 16 George Turner, 17 Oli Kebble, 18 WP Nel, 19 Sam Skinner, 20 Nick Haining, 21 Sam Hidalgo-Clyne, 22 James Lang, 23 Blair Kinghorn.