Former Sharks, EP pivot Inny Radebe to quit pro rugby

Former Sharks and EP Elephants flyhalf Inny Radebe is set to call time on his professional rugby career.

Radebe was the EP Elephants captain during SA Rugby's Preparation Series but recently announced he would be leaving the union.



According to SA Rugbymag, the 26-year-old was linked with a move to Western Province but has now opted to call it a day at the top level of the game.

Before he joined up with EP, Radebe had been in the rugby wilderness for three years after being released by the Sharks in 2018.

He suffered a broken hand during EP's opening Preparation Series match against the Bulls in Pretoria, but recovered in time to lead the team against the Cheetahs.

His most recent first class activity was when he played for an Invitational XV in their 43-35 win over the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein last month.