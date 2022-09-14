Former Sharks star stuck in SA after robbery leads to England visa disaster

South Africa's vaunted crime rate has left former Sharks star Jacques Vermeulen unable to return to the UK, where he's currently playing for English Premiership heavyweights Exeter.



Several UK publications, including the Telegraph, reported on the 27-year-old flanker's absence from the Chiefs' lineup for their opening game of the season against Leicester last weekend, which is down to the documentation he required for his passport renewal being stolen along with his car in Cape Town.

Vermeulen had specifically returned home for this reason.

As a result, the process has now been delayed so badly that Exeter have had to jump in and are desperately seeking an emergency visa for him.

A former Junior Springbok, Vermeulen has established himself as a key player for the two-time English and once European champions.

The Chiefs, under director of rugby Rob Baxter, have become renowned for their thorough, data-driven scouting and recruitment process and take pride in value-for-money signings, which has seen them attract a number of full internationals.

Vermeulen is also part of a meaty contingent of accomplished if underappreciated South African players.

Former Bulls utility forward Jannes Kirsten has become a cult hero at the club, while Vermeulen's former Sharks' teammate and lock Ruben van Heerden joined in the off-season.

They also signed Cheetahs stalwart Aidon Davis for the new campaign.

It's not known whether Vermeulen will return in time for this weekend's round of fixtures.



