Former Springbok Derick Hougaard fighting for his life in hospital - report

Compiled by Lloyd Burnard
Derick Hougaard wants to become a placekicker in America's NFL. (Gallo Images)
Former Springbok flyhalf Derick Hougaard is reportedly fighting for his life.

According to sister publication Netwerk24, the 40-year-old has been in a coma for six days in a Pretoria hospital. 

The report says he has inflammation of the lungs. 

Known affectionately as the 'Liefling of Loftus', Hougaard played over 100 games for the Bulls between 2002 and 2008 before stints with Leicester Tigers and Saracens in England. 

He also played eight Test matches for the Springboks and was part of the 2003 World Cup side that progressed to the quarter-finals of that year's showpiece. 

The Netwerk24 report adds that Hougaard had felt nauseous after going to sleep last Friday, 9 June and that he was taken to hospital the next morning. 

The publication also contacted Hougaard's mother, Riana, who said she was too emotional to speak. 

News24 has also reached out to Hougaard’s family and this article will be updated when comment is received.


