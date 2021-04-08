1h ago

add bookmark

Former Springbok Kobus Wiese 'fine and stable' after heart attack: 'It's a wake-up call'

Sport24 staff
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Kobus Wiese. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)
Kobus Wiese. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)

Former Springbok lock Kobus Wiese will be spending at least the next three days in hospital following a heart procedure, with his great friend and fellow Springbok Toks van der Linde describing the ordeal as a "major wake-up call".

The 1995 World Cup-winner was rushed to hospital on Tuesday night after he started feeling unwell before suffering a significant heart attack.

Following a bout of tests, he was admitted to the Mediclinic Panorama hospital in Cape Town, where a stent was put in to correct a narrowed artery in the early hours of Wednesday.

He'll now be monitored for 72 hours.

Toks van der Linde expressed his gratitude that his mate is "fine and stable".

"We pray that he gets better. Kobus is mentally very strong. I really think he will survive it," he told Cape Talk.

"He can't take calls in the ICU, but we're whatsapping each other and I'm in contact with his wife, Belinda. I told him too that he's got a second chance now and needs to look after himself.

"I didn't sleep last night. I was so drained. But Kobus is a strong character."   

Some of his other friends also wished him a speedy recovery.

Wiese played 18 Tests for the Springboks and is considered a Lions legend, having made 128 appearances for the team and playing a key role in their golden era under Kitch Christie in the early 1990s. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
kobus wieserugby
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
41% - 13168 votes
Cricket
12% - 3985 votes
Football
19% - 6044 votes
Athletics
3% - 829 votes
Boxing
1% - 320 votes
Cycling
2% - 761 votes
Golf
5% - 1634 votes
Motorsport
8% - 2724 votes
Tennis
4% - 1136 votes
Water sports
1% - 299 votes
American sports
1% - 407 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 1090 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo