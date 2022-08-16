Former Springbok loosie gets Wasps coaching gig

Former Springbok loose-forward Ashley Johnson has been appointed as the senior academy forwards transitions coach at Wasps, the club has announced.

Johnson is no stranger to the club and turned out for them on 144 occasions in the English Premiership between 2012 and 2019.

Capped three times for the Springboks in 2011, Johnson returns to Wasps from National League 1 side Birmingham Moseley Rugby.

?? Ashley Johnson Joins Senior Academy Coaching Team



Ashley Johnson, has agreed a deal to become the Club’s new Senior Academy Forwards Transition Coach.



According to the Wasps website, Johnson said he was looking forward to the challenge that lay ahead.

"I am delighted to be joining Wasps Academy and look forward to developing the next generation of Wasps players," said Johnson.

"I am excited to be a part of Wasps again. It almost feels like all those years back when I first joined the club."

Speaking of Johnson's signing, head coach, Lee Blackett, said:

"To have one of the best signings in our history back at the club is great news. During his time as a player, he was a key member of the squad, and his energy around the training ground was infectious.

"He understands what it means to be a Wasp, which is a huge advantage for an Academy Coach who is developing players to join the senior squad.

"His work at Birmingham Moseley has been impressive, and we are delighted to have him back with us."



