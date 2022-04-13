Former Stormers loosie retires after long stint at English club Exeter Chiefs

Experienced Exeter Chiefs forward Don Armand will retire at the end of the season.

Armand, 33, joined Exeter in 2013 from the Stormers.

The Zimbabwean-born player went on to play two Tests for England.

The 33-year-old Zimbabwean-born player joined Exeter from the Stormers in 2013 and went on to play 193 games for the Chiefs, scoring 37 tries.

After a nine-year stint at Sandy Park, Armand said he would focus on business interests and spend time with his family.

Armand represented the UCT Ikeys in the Varsity Cup between 2008 and 2012, and played for the Stormers between 2012-13. He also played two Tests for England from 2017-18.

"I've had a while to think about it because it wasn't an easy decision," Armand told Exeter's official website. "Having done that, I know this is the right thing for me and my family. Bringing to an end a lifetime of rugby, it does fill me with sadness, but equally I go away with so many happy memories.

"There's no doubt playing the game has made me a way better person than if I went down another route in life. I've had so many valuable life lessons, all of which have an influence on you as a person, and it's those lessons I will use for the next chapter in my life."

Looking ahead to the future, Armand commented: "First and foremost, I want to continue developing myself. Obviously, I have the GAS brand, the Gaming Athlete, which I want to expand further. I want to take that next step forward and be brave in the gaming world. Health and wellness around this area, it's hugely important.

"I want to enjoy being part of that more and getting my head around it all. It's like starting Under-9s rugby, though, you have to learn those basic skills first. Luckily, I have some amazing people around me who will help me grow in that respect and they'll give me those wise learnings from their own experiences.

"Also, my wife has a business which I hope to help with, and we hire out a swimming pool, which I think is lovely! Whatever, the future is bright and I'm looking forward to it."