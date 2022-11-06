1h ago

add bookmark

France 'on alert' for South Africa despite world champions' Ireland loss

accreditation
AFP
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Jesse Kriel (Getty Images)
Jesse Kriel (Getty Images)

Prop Cyril Baille said France are "on alert" before facing world champions South Africa in the Autumn Nations Series in Marseille next Saturday.

France beat Australia by a point in their opening game this weekend hours after the Rugby World Cup winners lost to Ireland, who consolidated their place at the top of the rankings.

"We're always on alert for this type of match," Baille told reporters on Saturday after his country's record 11th straight victory.

"We know too well that international matches are won and lost on the fundamentals and the details.

"We're always on alert and we'll continue to learn."

Loose-head Baille, 29, is set to face an experienced Boks front row next week, coming up against the likes of Vincent Koch and Frans Malherbe, who helped their country to the Webb Ellis trophy in 2019.

"We know how they became world champions, they had a monstrous scrum and were monstrous with their fantastic backs," Baille said.

"We're expecting a very tough game and we'll put in the necessary ingredients to play well too."

Baille won his 38th cap against the Wallabies despite playing just 34 minutes this season due to a groin injury.

The Toulouse forward, one of eight from the club in the matchday squad against Australia, is set to feature against former team-mate Cheslin Kolbe after the outside back spent four seasons at Stade Ernest-Wallon before joining Toulon in August 2021.

"It's always a pleasure to see a friend again," Baille said.

"I'm very happy for him because he's often a starter with South Africa.

"We will all be happy to see him but for 80 minutes it will be intense."

'Path' to World Cup

Thibaud Flament is set to be behind Baille in the French pack. The 25-year-old lock is in his third season at Toulouse.

Flament compared the Springboks second rows, including Eben Etzebeth and Franco Mostert, to 2014 World Rugby player of the year Brodie Retallick.

"They are great players, who are some of the best in the world in their position and it's always motivating to play against those who know best," Flament told reporters.

"It's like playing New Zealand, being up against Brodie Retallick, it's a motivation."

Saturday's meeting on the Mediterranean coast comes 10 months from the start of the Rugby World Cup in France, where the teams could face each other in the quarter-finals.

The Springboks are the last nation ranked in the top 10 of the world rankings for France to face since Fabien Galthie took over as head coach three years ago.

"It's part of the path to the World Cup," Flament said.

"We haven't faced them yet, they're the World Cup holders so it's a good challenge."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Voting Booth
Should out of form Proteas captain Temba Bavuma be dropped for Thursday's T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No - He is our captain and dips in form happen to everyone.
23% - 1637 votes
Yes - Temba is nowhere right now and he needs to stand down if we are to have any chance of winning.
77% - 5456 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha

05 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha
See more sponsored content
© 2022 (2.0.22305.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo