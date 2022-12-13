French rugby in turmoil as Laporte gets suspended sentence over corruption

Laporte, 58, was convicted after the court ruled he showed favouritism in awarding a shirt sponsorship contract for the national side to Mohed Altrad, the billionaire owner of Top 14 champions Montpellier.

He was also banned from holding any rugby post for two years, but this is suspended pending an appeal which Laporte's lawyer said was imminent.

Laporte is also vice-chairman of the sport's global governing body, World Rugby, who issued a statement following the judgement and are to hold a meeting later Tuesday to discuss the matter.

