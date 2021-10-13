43m ago

add bookmark

Fully vaccinated fans allowed to attend adult rugby matches in SA

accreditation
Sport24 staff
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Jurie Roux (Gallo Images)
Jurie Roux (Gallo Images)
  • SA Rugby has announced that fully vaccinated fans will be allowed to return to club and professional matches.
  • A maximum of 2 000 spectators will be permitted entry to rugby venues.
  • This does however not extend to school rugby matches.

SA Rugby has advised its member unions that fully vaccinated supporters will be allowed to return to club and professional rugby matches - within the limits announced earlier this week by the sports minister - and while observing the prevailing health guidelines.

A maximum of 2 000 spectators will be permitted entry to rugby venues following the gazetting of new regulations by Nathi Mthethwa, although this does not extend to school rugby matches, which fall under the auspices of the Department of Basic Education.

SA Rugby said in a statement on Wednesday it would "provide guidelines to assist with the management and implementation of the entry protocols to ensure the safe return of fans".

Jurie Roux, CEO of SA Rugby, said that the governing body was in full support of government's drive to accelerate mass vaccinations, thereby allowing society to return to normality while ensuring that rugby was not the cause of the further spreading of the coronavirus.

"This is very welcome news and the first step to returning to having the freedom to sell out venues on special occasions once again," Roux said.

"It is 19 months since a fan was last allowed in a rugby stadium and this is the light at the end of the tunnel that our sport has desperately needed.

"We trust that this initial allowance will increase speedily as the impact of the vaccination programme and the experience in other territories points to a further relaxation of restrictions."

SA Rugby added that provincial unions would be responsible for ensuring that the union, clubs and their affiliated bodies adhere strictly to the directions stipulated in the Government Gazette.

The first senior professional rugby event to receive crowds in South Africa since the lockdown began in March 2020 is likely to be the Champions Match at Loftus Versfeld on 6 November.

In this game, Kenya will meet the Champion Team consisting of players selected by fans from any of South Africa's seven Currie Cup Premier Division teams.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sa rugbyjurie rouxrugby
Voting Booth
After the opening weekend of URC action, what did you make of the South African struggles?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It exposed the quality of South African rugby...
39% - 2004 votes
There were positives to take
7% - 349 votes
We shouldn't read too much into one weekend
17% - 864 votes
It will take the SA sides time to adjust to the new competition
37% - 1866 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2021 (1.1.21281.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo