Gerhard Mans, Namibia's first rugby captain, dies in cycling accident

Herman Mostert
Former rugby player Gerhard Mans was an avid cyclist. (Facebook)
Former Namibia rugby captain Gerhard Mans died on Wednesday morning after a car struck him while he was cycling in Windhoek.

According to Namibian news agency, Informanté, Mans was killed on the Western Bypass when a car struck him while he was cycling with his son, Gerhard Junior.

Mans, 60, was named captain for the first Namibian national side after the country's independence.

The former winger played 27 Tests for Namibia between 1990 and 1994. He scored 26 Test tries as Namibia won 20 of those games.

Mans became captain of the-then South West Africa in 1987 and led the team to the Currie Cup B division title.

South West Africa gained promotion to the Currie Cup A division in 1988 where they finished third in the standings. They famously beat Western Province 24-21 at Newlands, and Transvaal 25-22 at Ellis Park.

Mans was one of five nominees for the 1988 SA Rugby Player of the Year award. The other nominees were Adolf Malan, Calla Scholtz, Tiaan Strauss and the eventual winner Naas Botha.

Mans, who also played for Free State in the early 1980s, retired after the 1994 season when Namibia failed to qualify for the 1995 World Cup in South Africa.

His son, Gerhard Junior, has represented Namibia in cycling.


