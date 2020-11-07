Government aiming to bring sports to wider SA audience with latest draft regulations

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) has published its Draft Sports Broadcasting Services Amendment Regulations with the aim of making a number of sports free to watch which includes the FIFA World Cup, MTN 8 and Super Rugby tournaments.

ICASA published its latest draft regulations of an amended list of sports that must be made free-to-watch for the wider South African public.

In somewhat of a blow to pay-channel SuperSport, the regulations state that if these sports were broadcast on DStv or SuperSport they would be required to make the sport available on free-to-air channels.

"Notwithstanding the existence of the 2010 Regulations, the Authority has observed a trend whereby national sporting events are mostly broadcast live on subscription television, resulting in the majority of South Africans being unable to access such events on a live basis due to affordability of such service," ICASA said.

"A case in point is the 2019 Rugby World Cup whereby the rights were bought by a subscription broadcasting licensee leaving the majority of South Africans excluded from accessing the national team’s participation in the World Cup, apart from the final match which was broadcast after public outcry."

ICASA listed the following events which must be broadcast "live, delayed-live, or delayed" by free-to-air broadcasting licenses.

The new draft regulations are open for comment until 15 December 2020 and are embedded below.

List of sports events to be made free-to-air:

Summer Olympic Games

Paralympics

FIFA World Cup

FIFA Women’s World Cup

Africa Cup of Nations

Rugby World Cup

ICC World Cup

ICC T20 Cricket World Championships

Netball World Cup

Commonwealth Games

IAAF World Athletics Championships

Super Rugby

All Africa Games

COSAFA Cup

CAF Champions League

CAF Confederations Cup

MTN 8

Telkom Knockout

Nedbank Cup

Currie Cup

TAFISA World Sport for All Games