1h ago

add bookmark

Handre Pollard, on a reported R20 million deal at Montpellier, could face pay cut

Handre Pollard (Getty Images)
Handre Pollard (Getty Images)

The French Top 14 will reduce its world-leading salary cap gradually over the next four years due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Castres president Pierre-Yves Revol told AFP on Tuesday.

Register your interest for the British & Irish Lions tickets in South Africa 2021

The €11.3 million figure will drop by 12 percent to €9.94 million by the start of the 2021 season after club chiefs agreed earlier in the day but the decision needs to be ratified by the league's executive body.

"The French league (LNR) will communicate about this subject and other measures," Revol said.

Reports claim South Africa's Rugby World Cup winner Handre Pollard earns €1.06 million (R20 million) a year at Montpellier.

However, newspaper L'Equipe claims the bosses rejected an idea of introducing a marquee player who would be exempt from the financial limit, as is the case in the English Premiership.

Sides including Pollard's outfit as well as Cheslin Kolbe's Toulouse and Eben Etzebeth's Toulon have agreed to reduce their squad's wages for the coming campaign due the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Top 14 season was declared over in April due to the virus outbreak without a champion being named.

In June, the Premiership announced it would reduce its own salary cap to £5 million ($6 million, 5.6 million euros), down from £6.4 million.

The southern hemisphere's Super Rugby, the PRO14 nor the Japanese Top League have wage limitations but some individual unions have their own rules.

Related Links
Lions boosted by contract extensions of 2 key players
Lions' SA tour: Clouds swirl around gnarly Warren Gatland
Francois Louw: Schoolboy rugby taken too seriously
loading... Live
England 0
West Indies 0
View More
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
46% - 3681 votes
Cricket
11% - 876 votes
Football
18% - 1406 votes
Athletics
2% - 152 votes
Boxing
1% - 66 votes
Cycling
2% - 166 votes
Golf
5% - 402 votes
Motorsport
8% - 610 votes
Tennis
3% - 244 votes
Water sports
1% - 64 votes
American sports
1% - 61 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 208 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20182.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo