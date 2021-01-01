Happy New Year: SA's sports stars look ahead to 2021

2020 was a difficult year for almost everybody and sports stars were not spared.

The coronavirus pandemic that continues to plague the planet saw sport heavily disrupted last year and it was no different in South Africa.

Super Rugby was scrapped after just even weeks, the Proteas men and women missed out on tours and local soccer, too, was sidelined for months.

For the men and women who make a living out of performing on the field, it has been the most frustrating of times.

The hope, though, is that things will be different in 2021.

As things stand there is the British & Irish Lions tour to South Africa, the Tokyo Olympics and the T20 Cricket World Cup to look forward to.

On Thursday and Friday, the South African sports community took to social media to welcome in 2021.

From Trevor Nyakane and all of us at the Vodacom Bulls we would like to wish our #BullsFamily24 a happy and prosperous New Year! ???? pic.twitter.com/TXHD1Pix2F — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) January 1, 2021