Harlequins boss insists Bok centre is staying put

Harlequins CEO Laurie Dalrymple has dismissed a report claiming Springbok centre Andre Esterhuizen could be on his way out at the English Premiership outfit.

Renowned French rugby publication, Midi Olympique, is reporting that Esterhuizen is close to leaving Harlequins for French Top 14 side Lyon, as a possible replacement for versatile Fijian Josua Tuisova.

However, Dalrymple has taken to social media to strongly deny the claim.

Esterhuizen, 28, joined Harlequins from the Durban-based Sharks in 2020. He won the Premiership title with Harlequins in 2021 and was last season named the RPA Players' Player of the Year.

Meanwhile, the Midi Olympique reported that South African skills coach AB Zondagh will move to Lyon next season to take charge of their backs. Zondagh, 36, is currently with the Scottish national team but previously coached at Toulouse in France.

