High praise for Bok pivot Pollard after standout Leicester Tigers performance: 'World-class'

Leicester Tigers interim head coach Richard Wigglesworth has heaped praise on Springbok flyhalf Handre Pollard after a stellar performance in their Premiership win over Bristol Bears at the weekend.



Pollard, who recently returned from a knee injury, scored 19 points as Leicester marched to an impressive 46-24 victory at Welford Road.

The World Cup winner scored a try, kicked four conversions and two penalties.

While addressing reporters after the game, Wigglesworth said of Pollard: "He is everything you would expect from a world-class flyhalf.

"He has got an intensity to him that when he speaks, you listen."

Pollard scored a spectacular solo try when he chipped over the Bristol defence to gather and dot down under the posts.

"He was really good (against Bristol), he has been good for weeks. It is not just about what he does on a Saturday, it is about what he does in the week," Wigglesworth continued.



"Senior players are really driving the environment at the moment, they are grabbing hold of it and that makes the weeks go smoothly as they are more competitive.

"The whole squad is driving what we are doing and he personified that today. I thought he was really good.

"Parts of that performance were very good, especially in the second half. We were slightly off in a few areas, but the boys tightened them up and we found an advantage with all their injuries and brought it home."

After overcoming his latest injury, Pollard told Leicester's official website that he was happy to find form again.

"I'm getting there," Pollard said. "It has been a tough four years, very stop start with injuries and France and everything.

"But it just feels nice to play consistently again, get the rhythm and to play at this place, with this team.

"I'm enjoying it so much. I haven't enjoyed playing rugby like this in a very long time, it's really fun. So, yeah, getting there but still stuff to work on for me."

Defending champions Leicester Tigers are third on the Premiership standings, with 10 wins from 18 matches.

The Tigers are next in action when they tackle Edinburgh in a Champions Cup Round of 16 clash on Friday (20:00 SA time).



