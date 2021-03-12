Historic first as Cornal Hendricks and Marco van Staden are both named Bulls' best

Cornal Hendricks and Marco van Staden were named the Bulls' joint Players of the Year at the franchise's annual awards ceremony on Friday evening.

In retrospect, the decision is a fair one as both men were instrumental in the team claiming the domestic double last season.

Duane Vermeulen was also honoured, while Stravino Jacobs confirmed his status as one of the brightest young talents at Loftus.

In hindsight, the decision can be considered a fair one as both men were instrumental in the franchise's startling revival under Jake White's tutelage as they claimed the Super Rugby Unlocked and Currie Cup titles.

"The announcement of Marco van Staden and Hendricks as joint winners of Vodacom's Players' of the Year marks the first time in this franchises' proud history," the Bulls said in a statement.

The 32-year-old Hendricks, honoured last week as SA Rugby's Currie Cup Player of the Year, continued his sterling comeback from career-threatening heart condition by excelling in the unfamiliar position of inside centre.

His burgeoning combination with the exciting Stedman Gans was one of the campaign's highlights.

Meanwhile, Van Staden, who was also named the Bulls' best player in Unlocked, emphatically ridiculed speculation that his more compact frame wouldn't find favour with White by being arguably the best No 6 in the country last season.

His familiar physicality and bustle was evident throughout, but it was his increasingly sublime skills at the breakdown that truly stood out.

Unfortunately, the Bulls earlier this week confirmed that Van Staden would be leaving Pretoria by mid-year to take up a contract with English club Leicester Tigers.

Stravino Jacobs (Gallo Images)

21-year-old Stravino Jacobs confirmed his status as one of the franchise's most promising backs for the future as he walked away with the Most Improved Player accolade, while also being named the Under-21 Back of the Year.

The winger was gradually introduced to senior rugby by White, first completing a full campaign with the title-winning Under-21 side before featuring in the Currie Cup, speedily making things rather awkward for his more experienced team-mates in terms of competition.

Not to be denied after being named SA Rugby's Player of the Year, the indomitable Duane Vermeulen was the fan's Player of the Year and the Currie Cup Player of the Year.