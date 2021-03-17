1h ago

Hougaard set to join Wasps, Bulls move off the table - report

Sport24 staff
Francois Hougaard in action Worcester Warriors. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
Springbok Francois Hougaard is reportedly set to complete a move from Worcester Warriors to fellow English club Wasps.

According to The Daily Mail, Hougaard will move to Wasps when his contract concludes at the end of current European season.

Earlier reports indicated that Hougaard could move back to the Bulls, who were in the market for a new scrumhalf after Ivan van Zyl's decision to join Saracens.

It is believed that a factor in Hougaard's decision not to return to South Africa is because he will qualify for British citizenship on residency grounds next year.

The 32-year-old, who can operate at scrumhalf and wing, played 46 Tests for the Springboks between 2009 and 2017.

He started his professional career at Western Province in 2007, before moving to the Bulls the following year.

He played for the Bulls between 2008 and 2015, before joining Worcester in 2016.

