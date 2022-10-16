1h ago

'Hurting' Springbok women's coach on last-gasp loss to Fiji: 'We targeted this game for a win'

Craig Taylor
Zintle Mpupha (Getty Images)
Zintle Mpupha (Getty Images)

There was heartbreak for the Springbok women's team at the Rugby World Cup as they suffered a last-gasp 21-17 loss to Fiji in their pool clash on Sunday. 

After taking a 17-14 lead with two minutes left in the match, thanks to a penalty from Libbie Janse van Rensburg, hearts were broken as Fiji scored a converted try from the kick-off to secure the win. 

Speaking after the game, South African coach Stanley Raubenheimer acknowledged that the loss was a bitter pill to swallow but gave credit to Fiji for fighting to the end.  

"It is really hurting. We targeted this game for a win, but credit to Fiji, who refused to give up and got that final try," said Raubenheimer. 

"A victory in your very first World Cup is massive, and congratulations to them. For us, there was obviously disappointment, and I don't really want to dwell on the result." 

Raubenheimer believes South Africa could have secured the win if they had stuck more to their game plan.  

"We had opportunities but paid the price for not forcing our game plan on Fiji. We allowed them to dictate terms, and that allowed them to beat us. That is not how we hoped this tournament would go for us." 

Next up, Raubenheimer's charges will face England, the current No 1 team in the world and one that's not lost in their last 26 matches.  

"We will do our medicals this evening and regroup in the morning. We still have a massive test match to play against England," he said. 

"We came here to be evaluated against the best teams in the world, and England are on top of that group. So, the challenge is real. The coaching staff will have a look at them and decide on how we want to play and then pick a team accordingly. We are still in the competition, despite today's disappointing result." 

Despite the loss to Fiji, there was joy for Zenay Jordaan, who became the most-capped Springbok women's player when she came on for her 35th Test cap in the second half.  

Janse van Rensburg's seven points from the boot saw her become the first SA women's player to pass 100 Test points, and Zintle Mpupha extended her record as South Africa's leading Test try scorer with her 17th five-pointer. 

The final Pool C match against England will again be played at Waitakere Stadium on Sunday, 23 October. 

