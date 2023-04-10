Ikeys, NWU Eagles to meet in Varsity Cup final

UCT Ikeys and NWU Eagles will meet in the final of the 2023 Varsity Cup.

NWU Eagles marched into the final with a hard-fought 19-10 victory over Maties in Potchefstroom on Monday night. The half-time score was 7-3.

The Eagles were the first to score in the 9th minute when Tino Swanepoel received a good pass from Sylvester Hassien following a brilliant piece of play. Zinedine Robinson landed the conversion.