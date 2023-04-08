Injured Paarl Boys' High rugby player shows recovery progress, dad overwhelmed by SA's support

Paarl Boys' High School rugby player, Chris Jordaan, who landed in ICU after suffering "a freak" head knock in a rugby game, has shown positive signs of recovery.

Doctors are positive of recovery and have already prepared a rehabilitation centre slot for the 16-year-old.

The boy’s father was overwhelmed by the wave of support that South Africans showered on him and his family following the tragic incident.

According to the schoolboy’s father, Chris Jordaan senior, doctors are positive of recovery and have already prepared a rehabilitation centre slot for him, although he’s yet to regain consciousness.

"The infection counts are low, so the doctors are very happy and all very positive," Jordaan senior told News24.

"He’s reacting very well to the antibiotics and we’re all just smiling this morning. They are going to reduce the sedation, so we’re very happy at this point and he’s doing very well.

"He’s not conscious yet but I think that will happen over the weekend. They have already shown us the rehab centre, so the doctors are very happy as well."

The 16-year-old No 8 suffered whiplash after his head struck the ground during what Paarl Boys' High School first-team coach Sean Erasmus described as a "normal tackle" in their win over Affies on Tuesday.

He ended up in ICU at Muelmed Hospital in Pretoria after being rushed by an ambulance, having suffered a couple of seizures in the aftermath and bleeding to the brain.

Doctors acted quickly to operate and stem the bleeding, saving the boy’s life and putting him in an induced coma ever since.

Meanwhile, the father was overwhelmed by the wave of support that South Africans showered on him and his family following the tragic incident.

The solidarity was best illustrated by rival school Durbanville coming out to support the team in their opening match at the KES Easter Festival on Thursday.

"I’ve never experienced anything like this or seen anything like this," Jordaan said.

"People came out of the blue to give support, help and prayers. It’s crazy and I’ve got no words for it.

"All the schools in the Cape, the ones up here, the principals have called and expressed their support. Stuff that the whole town is doing in Paarl; the support has also come from all over South Africa.

"It’s just amazing. There’s no other way to describe it."