Jake White reveals why CJ Stander will NOT make a retirement U-turn

Ireland No 8 CJ Stander will not be making a retirement U-turn.

South African-born Stander recently hinted in an interview with an Irish talk show that he may re-emerge at one of the South African franchises sometime in future.

"I think I have got a lot of rugby left in me, for sure. I'd say at least seven years," he said on the Late, Late Show.

However, Bulls director of rugby Jake White has revealed that Stander will not be making an about turn when he returns to his country of birth.

White told the Keo.co.za website that he would sign Stander "today" if he was available but said it was not the case.

White said Stander had confirmed his plans to retire when the two spoke on Tuesday.

Stander, as is the case for any retired Irish international, is the beneficiary of a retirement fund that is built up over a playing career. He would lose out on the retirement fund if he made a return to professional rugby.

"I made contact with CJ and let him know that I wanted him to be part of the Bulls. He said he was flattered and humbled and appreciative that there was such an interest in him, but he confirmed that the Irish Rugby Union retirement policies didn't allow for a return to professional rugby as it would compromise and prejudice any retirement fund pay-outs," White said.

White said Stander's comment that he had "seven years of rugby left" in him was more about how his body felt.

"He was attempting to explain that his decision to retire had nothing to do with him having had enough of rugby or his body having had enough," White added.

Stander, 31, had stunned the rugby fraternity in March when he announced that he would retire from all professional rugby at the end of the current European season.

He cited family reasons as the main driver behind the decision.

Stander made his 50th appearance for Ireland against Scotland in the recently concluded Six Nations, while he reached 150 caps for Munster when running out against Leinster at the end of January.

Stander, a British & Irish Lions in 2017, played for the Bulls between 2010 and 2012 before heading abroad.