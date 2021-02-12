Jake White v Peter de Villiers as Franchise Cup serves up tasty aperitif

Former Springbok coaches Jake White and Peter de Villiers will meet in opposite dugouts when the Bulls face EP Elephants on 27 February.

SA Rugby on Friday confirmed an eight-team tournament comprising the seven Currie Cup teams and EP Elephants.

De Villiers, who succeeded White in the Bok head coaching job in 2008, began coaching EP in December last year.

Former Springbok coaches Jake White and Peter de Villiers will meet, possibly for the first time in domestic rugby, in opposite dugouts when the Bulls face Eastern Province Elephants on 27 February.

SA Rugby confirmed fixtures for what's been colloquially dubbed the Franchise Cup in reports, an eight-team tournament comprising the seven Currie Cup teams and De Villiers' Elephants.

The Bulls wrapped up a wildly successful first season under White, after winning the Currie Cup in January and Super Rugby Unlocked in November.

The two former Bok coaches' teams, who are on polar opposite ends in squad depth, meet in one of the Franchise Cup’s opening two fixtures. It is by far the most intriguing.

De Villers paid compliments to his coaching contemporary, White, but paid no mind to the looming clash of two ex-Bok mentors.

"Take nothing away from Jake White," said De Villiers.

"His successes speak for themselves. Jake White has done what all the other coaches would love to write on their CVs.

"This game is not about a Peter de Villiers or a Jake White but about helping South African rugby to get their premium players to prepare for the PRO16 or the British and Irish Lions tour.

"I’m gonna play my part in preparing my players to do that job."

De Villiers has been given a new lease on life since taking over the job in Port Elizabeth, which came a year after being let go by the Zimbabwean national team.

He has had to work with a fraction of the budgets that his opponents have, and has relied heavily on raw talent in the region and the odd experienced recruit to fill up the squad roster.

However, De Villiers said he wanted his players to focus on the task and not too much on the big names glittered on the Bulls team sheet.

"We will prepare for them how we prepare for any other game, we’ll cover all our bases," said De Villiers.

"I think there’s a lot of excitement amongst the players, just to get the opportunity to be on the field again.

"They just have to contain that excitement and channel it in the right direction.

"Just take away the opponent’s name and just call them opponents. That’s what the team is preparing for.

"We’re not preparing for people, we’re preparing for games. Once we’ve completed our preparation, we’ll add the names of the people we’re playing against."